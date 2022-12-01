Injectable antiretroviral shows promise after clinical trial





Amy MacIver speaks to a senior researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand, Lise Jamieson, about this new research.

The injectable antiretroviral could be more effective than PREPs

At this stage, the injectable is not affordable for the general public

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

CAPE TOWN: A clinical trial was recently conducted for a long-acting injectable antiretroviral that would be taken every two months.

The drug is injected by someone who is HIV-negative in order to prevent getting HIV.

University of the Witwatersrand researcher, Lise Jamieson says the person undergoing this treatment would likely have to come to a clinic to receive this injection, but it could be more convenient than taking PREPs daily.

The main reason why the injectable drug is so much more effective is it bypasses some of the adherence issues associated with taking a pill every day. Lise Jamieson, senior researcher at Wits

However, she noted, while this injection is effective, it is not accessible at this stage with the United States listing the drug at a cost of around $22 000 per user per year.

