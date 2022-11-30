Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch: SPCA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marisol Gutierrez
Today at 13:40
CarTalk with Ernest Page
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
DBE preparing to blow up sex distinctions in schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Wynand Boshoff - Northern Cape Provincial Leader / MP at Freedom Front Plus
Today at 15:40
He had it coming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Blanche’ Adonis
Today at 16:05
The moral panic around corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neva Makgetla
Today at 17:05
SAPS and GANGS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns' Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice. 7 December 2022 9:41 AM
Ice ice baby! Take a morning dip with the 'polar bears' of Dalebrook Tidal Pool! Start your day refreshed, with a morning dip in the icy waters of Dalebrook Tidal Pool in Kalk Bay. 7 December 2022 9:23 AM
[WATCH] Armed security guard runs away after mistaking a man for a gangster A video of the security guard and customers running away is going viral. 7 December 2022 8:47 AM
View all Local
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela. 6 December 2022 2:04 PM
View all Politics
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre. 6 December 2022 8:32 PM
Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations. 6 December 2022 6:34 PM
View all Business
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
The Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas classic back on stage this festive season Pippa Hudson chats with Debbie Turner CEO of CTCB and two young dancers Kai Damon and Lila Numanoglu performing this season. 6 December 2022 7:23 PM
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023. 6 December 2022 4:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930. 5 December 2022 11:26 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71 On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer. 6 December 2022 6:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her. 7 December 2022 10:01 AM
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday. 7 December 2022 9:31 AM
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas. 5 December 2022 11:31 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Standard Bank's Munro to leave the Group after 27 years to 'recalibrate'

30 November 2022 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Standard Bank Group
Liberty
CEO
David Munro
sabbatical

Bruce Whitfield talks to former Liberty CEO David Munro about what the future may hold in store during, and after his break from the corporate world.

- Former Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro will be leaving the broader Standard Bank Group after 27 years, in March 2023.

- Bruce Whitfield asks the respected executive about his plans for the future.

Former Liberty CEO David Munro. Picture: @SBGroup/Twitter
Former Liberty CEO David Munro. Picture: @SBGroup/Twitter

Former Liberty Holdings CEO David Munro announced on Wednesday that he is leaving the broader Standard Bank Group after 27 years.

Bruce Whitfield recounts how the senior exec spent five years running Liberty after being seconded by Standard Bank.

"He did the job of bringing Liberty back into the Standard Bank fold."

Munro will leave at the end of March next year after having overseen the integration of Liberty into the Bank.

RELATED: 'We haven't yet felt real impact of 3rd wave' - Liberty tops up Covid reserves

A statement issued by Standard says the former Liberty chief will be taking "a well-earned break from corporate life".

"I'm not sure if it's well-earned" says Munro with a touch of self-deprecation, "but it's certainly a break that I need."

After 27 years of dedicating my life to Standard Bank Group and to the business that we run I really feel I need a break and just some time to recharge and to recalibrate some of my energy. I want to spend some time with my family and this was a good time to do it.

David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Munro describes Liberty as "an unbelievable" business and agrees that the job he did there as CEO is a big one.

It appeared to be small if one looked at it at the time from a market cap or earnings point of view, but its commitment to clients and the adviser force that it supported across South Africa that provided critical advice to South Africa's people was vital, and actually very scaled.

David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Running a listed company, no matter big it is, is a huge responsibility... It's something I really loved because the purpose of Liberty was profound - it had a huge impact on people in a very positive way even thought the basic product that it sells was life insurance, which has been there at those most profound moments of human vulnerability.

David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Does Munro see himself taking on the responsibilities of a CEO position again after his break from corporate?

While he has built up incredible skills and experiences Munro says, his next role doesn't necessarily have to be where he is at the helm again.

I'm sure that there are opportunities for me to use this to have a really positive impact on people's lives in the future. I don't know whether that needs to be through being a CEO again, I think there are other people that can do that.

David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

I have a complete white piece of paper and committed to myself and to my family and those that I love that I will take the better part of next year just to recalibrate.

David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Munro emphasizes the importance of taking mental health into consideration.

It's something we need to take more seriously, looking out for the signals people give that indicate they need to take a break he says.

I'm not a veteran of sabbaticals - I've never had a break of more than three weeks of holidays over the Christmas period and that's 27 years on the trot!

David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Mental health is relevant and it's apparent to everybody that the stress and responsibility of any job brings along the potential for degradation of mental health.

David Munro, Former CEO - Liberty Holdings

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Munro




30 November 2022 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Standard Bank Group
Liberty
CEO
David Munro
sabbatical

More from Business

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'

7 December 2022 9:41 AM

Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taylor Swift. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail

7 December 2022 8:09 AM

Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Shotlist on Unsplash

'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch

6 December 2022 8:32 PM

Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'

6 December 2022 7:38 PM

Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story

6 December 2022 6:34 PM

South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break

6 December 2022 4:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Image: supplied

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

6 December 2022 4:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?

6 December 2022 11:35 AM

Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Flying for work? Business travel will cost WAY more in 2023

6 December 2022 11:33 AM

Jetting around to meet clients and close deals? Your company may have to consider tightening its belt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: arkadijschell/123rf.com

[CRIME] Elsies River declared a no-go zone for Uber, Bolt

6 December 2022 8:26 AM

E-hailing drivers are coming under attack in Elsies River, and the local Community Police Forum is concerned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'

Business Local

'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break

Local Opinion Sport

Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too!

Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Discovery concerned about spike in deaths from conditions other than COVID

7 December 2022 11:04 AM

City Power welcomes court ruling on providing power to hijacked building

7 December 2022 10:13 AM

Memorial service to be held for slain Cape Town cop Ashwin Pedro

7 December 2022 10:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA