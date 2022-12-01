Time for Parliament to act on Ramaphosa: ATM





Africa Melane speaks to Vuyo Zungula, President of the African Transformation Movement, on the independent panel into the botched Phala Phala robbery.

The 82-page report handed to Parliament on Monday says the president committed serious violations in the alleged cover-up of the theft at his farm.

Among the key questions which emerged in the report are the source of the US dollars, the investigation into the theft, and why police asked Namibian authorities to handle the case with discretion.

Opposition parties are now calling for the president to resign.

After ATM failed to submit a motion for a Section 89 inquiry in June, it resubmitted a motion which led to the independent panel.

Speaking to Africa Melane, ATM president Vuyo Zungula called the report "scathing".

He said the report lays bare how the submissions of the president "cannot be trusted".

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly in Parliament in Cape Town on 3 November 2022. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The report speaks about a certain 'Mr Ndlovu', who received the US dollars and packed them in couches. But Mr Ndlovu did not submit a sworn affidavits to back up his statements. Even the buyer who came from Sudan passed the border, went to Phala Phala without prior arrangement, and left the place with $580. After buying 20 buffalos, he only got a receipt without a VAT number. The report is showing how the president has been wanting. Vuyo Zungula, president for the African Transformation Movement

Zungula believes the report is a victory for accountability and transparency in the executive.

When this information came to light, it was our view there was an impeachable case to answer and Parliament is the only institution that can hold the president accountable. Parliament can only act if members of Parliament act. The issue of accountability and oversight is vital for opposition parties. We would never expect a ruling party to hold their own deployee in the manner in which we as the ATM have. Vuyo Zungula, president for the African Transformation Movement

The next step is for Parliament to adopt the report on 6 December.

It will require 51% of members of Parliament to vote for impeachment proceedings.

The ATM, which has two members in Parliament, will need to muster up enough support amongst the opposition ranks for a successful impeachment.

There's no way a righteous and patriotic member of Parliament who believes in the rule of law will vote to protect the president. Any person like this cannot be trusted to govern the country in the best interests of the people. We are going to ensure there is a secret ballot so all members are able to vote in a way that fits their conscience and is not dictated by party lines. Vuyo Zungula, president for the African Transformation Movement

