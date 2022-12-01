Section 89: Opposition political parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa out
Bongani Bingwa speaks to opposition party leaders Bantu Holomisa and Herman Mashaba.
President Cyril Ramphosa’s tenure as leader of South Africa hangs in the balance.
This follows a devastating blow to his image as prima facie evidence found against him points to a contravention of the constitution, according to the Section 89 panel report.
Retired Justice and Chairperson of the panel, Sandile Ngcobo, handed the report to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday.
The three-member panel was tasked with determining if there was sufficient evidence to impeach the president.
Bantu Holomisa, leader of the United Democratic Movement, said Ramaphosa must step down to avoid South Africa becoming a mafia state.
The balance of probabilities is sufficient enough for Cyril to pack up and go immediately.Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement leader
ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba said the Section 89 findings are bigger than Cyril Rampahosa and the ANC and reflect negatively on the reputation of the country.
If Cyril [Ramaphosa] is a patriot and he loves this country he needs to really step aside.Herman Mashaba, Action SA leader
As the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference draws near it is important to note Ramaphosa was inaugurated into the ANC on an anti-corruption ticket.
The question of whether the president will be able to secure a second term remains unanswered.
This article first appeared on 702 : Section 89: Opposition political parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa out
