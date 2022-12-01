



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A 27-year-old Iranian football fan was shot in the head on Wednesday for an anti-regime gesture.

This follows Iran's loss to the US and subsequently being booted out from the world cup.

Mahran Samak was shot in his car after honking his hooter and his funeral saw anti-regime slogans.

He was pleased that the Iranian football team had been eliminated from the world cup. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Anti-government protestors have sided with the idea that the football team – a tool of the oppressive regime – has failed.

Failure for them is good news for their protest. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

In other global news, Jamaica’s national council pushes for slavery reparations from British member of parliament Richard Drax.

Jamaica is requesting compensation and reparations for the historical enslavement of African people.

Copyright : Nick Bakhur / 123rf

Essentially because his ancestors made a fortune out of slave-filled sugar plantations. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

It’s a tricky one… it’s not his fault but he has gained from it. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Listen to the full audio above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Jamaica eyes reparations from UK MP whose ancestors made a fortune from slavery