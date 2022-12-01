'Cape Town WILL keep its local and foreign tourists safe this festive season'
Africa Melane speaks to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the city's readiness ahead of the busy festive season.
The City of Cape Town has made tourism safety its key priority, in a bid to retain the city's status as one of the leading holiday destinations in Africa.
Hill-Lewis says tourist numbers in Cape Town are now at 95% of pre-pandemic levels.
With the influx of tourists expected during the peak season in January, the city has launched a small, dedicated law enforcement unit focusing on tourism safety.
The unit will be dedicated to some of the tourist hotspots in the city like Table Mountain, the hiking parks, and the Bo Kaap area. We know that tourists may still be hesitant to come to South Africa because of the concerns around safety. We want to ensure that over time, we diminish those concerns and make this the number-one place to visit.Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
This unit will most likely be deployed until the end of the peak tourist season in April.
With municipal swimming pools expected to be filled to the brim in the coming weeks, the city has reported a backlog in the employment of summer season lifeguards.
This is due to delays in the finalisation of police criminal checks.
More than 600 lifeguards should be on duty on beaches this year. We're struggling to fill the last few positions but we'll be at full capacity soon.Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Meanwhile, the City's Civic Centre offices will close their doors on public holidays during the festive season.
Vehicle license payment offices are extremely busy in December and the city is urging its customers to use online payment facilities.
You can also pay your municipal accounts online and at retail supermarkets. You can also renew your vehicle license online. If you really need to go to one of our payment halls on public holidays; only those inside the malls will be open on public holidays.Geordin Hill Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
