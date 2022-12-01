The Midday Report Express: Unprecedented time in our democracy - Magwenya





The Phala Phala scandal is dominating the national news cycle and naturally takes the top space on The Midday Report as well.

In brief, The Section 89 Panel has handed its report to Parliament and reached the conclusion that President Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office and that there is prima facie evidence against him. It concludes he has a case to answer in relation to money stolen from his farm in Limpopo in 2020 and whether he should face impeachment proceedings.

The situation is serious and questions of impeachment or resignation are furiously circling in the discourse on the matter. The DA has even gone so far as to call for immediate elections.

The ultimate question is: what will President Ramaphosa do?

So it is an unprecedented and extraordinary time for our constitutional democracy. So every action, every step has to be given careful thought. Vincent Magwenya, President's spokesperson

Given the current circumstances, given the untenable position the President now finds himself in, we believe that we should go back to the people of the country and allow the people to decide on what the future pathway is. John Steenhuisen, DA leader

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

Company implicated in state capture corruption at Eskom agrees to pay over R2.5 billion in punitive reparations to South Africa.

EFF stage protest blocking the highway against Janusz Walus release.

Government observes World Aids Day

