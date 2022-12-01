Iran police kills football fan for cheering team's loss, an anti-regime gesture
Africa Melane speaks to Adam Gilchrist for a round-up of international news stories.
A 27-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed by security forces during a protest by anti-government activists celebrating the Iranian football team's exit from the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Mehran Samak was shot in the head after he hooted his car horn during the demonstration in Bandar Anzali on Tuesday night.
Videos on social media showed hundreds of Iranians taking to the streets in song and dance to celebrate the national team's defeat.
Generally, when your team gets eliminated from the World Cup, everyone's quiet and humbled. But many Iranians didn't want to support the national team. The team itself had its own protest by not singing the national anthem in the first match.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
So it's part of a political movement that the team got caught up in. Mehran Samak was rejoicing the elimination and paid the price for his life.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
At his funeral, there were mourners chanting anti-regime slogans like 'you are the filth' and 'you are immoral'. Politics and football can't be taken apart. Gianni Infantino... take note!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
