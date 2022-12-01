Streaming issues? Report here
'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending

1 December 2022 8:05 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Budget
Festive Season
Spending

The festive season is a financially draining period. It is important to practice safe spending.

Zain Johnson speaks to Debt Rescue COO Annaline van der Poel about how to survive financially during the holiday season.

  • Shopping for the holidays and back-to-school supplies can become expensive

  • It is essential to budget for the season and to spend wisely

FILE: Holiday shopping can get expensive. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay
FILE: Holiday shopping can get expensive. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

From Black Friday to back to school, with the holidays in between, the expenses are high, and the numerous deals become tempting.

After a financially difficult year, Van der Poel said it is essential to manage spending for your wants and needs with sufficient budgeting.

The best way to deal with this [is] budgeting. We have to have budgets.

Annaline van der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue

She added that budgets need to be reviewed constantly and adjusted based on current circumstances.

When there are so many festive season deals, she noted that it is important to be cautious with your wants and resist impulse spending for deals that are bound to return.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending




