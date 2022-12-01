'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
Zain Johnson speaks to Debt Rescue COO Annaline van der Poel about how to survive financially during the holiday season.
-
Shopping for the holidays and back-to-school supplies can become expensive
-
It is essential to budget for the season and to spend wisely
From Black Friday to back to school, with the holidays in between, the expenses are high, and the numerous deals become tempting.
After a financially difficult year, Van der Poel said it is essential to manage spending for your wants and needs with sufficient budgeting.
The best way to deal with this [is] budgeting. We have to have budgets.Annaline van der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue
She added that budgets need to be reviewed constantly and adjusted based on current circumstances.
When there are so many festive season deals, she noted that it is important to be cautious with your wants and resist impulse spending for deals that are bound to return.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We MUST have budgets': How to manage your money to survive festive spending
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112743987_young-multiethnic-diverse-race-women-with-paper-shopping-bags-near-decorated-shopwindow-girl-pointin.html
More from MyMoney Online
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal?
Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal?Read More
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money?
Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mahindra’s brand-new R474 999 seven-seater family SUV
This affordable seven-seater SUV is safe and has everything. It is going to sell like hotcakes.Read More
Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how…
Here’s how to prepare your property for the influx of remote-working digital nomads.Read More
Able to live off your money in retirement? How to ensure you can keep this up
Living off your money can be stressful, especially in volatile markets. Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares key strategies to boost your retirement prospects.Read More
Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Location, location, location … How to go about choosing the right area in which to buy an investment property.Read More
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'
The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa.Read More
Downsizing to save money – it can work. But there are pros and cons to consider
Interest rates will continue spiking, as will the electricity price. Many property owners are considering downsizing their homes.Read More
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline?
The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers.Read More