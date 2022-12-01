Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What upgrades can Kalk Bay residents expect this holiday season? Ward 64 has a number of projects and upgrades underway to bring new life to the area. 7 December 2022 3:25 PM
What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield? The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our... 7 December 2022 3:19 PM
Preventing informal settlement fires: Local boy's design wins global award 17-year-old Adrian Huysamen, takes home gold for his invention that's set to help prevent informal settlement fires. 7 December 2022 3:13 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money... 7 December 2022 3:30 PM
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
View all Politics
Fish Hoek Business Improvement District aims to ward off stagnation post COVID Fish Hoek Business Improvement District aims to prevent stagnation, post-Covid-19. 7 December 2022 11:18 AM
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns' Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice. 7 December 2022 9:41 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Business
Recent pitbull scare has resulted in many dogs being given up - CGH SPCA Pippa Hudson chats to the new Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Marisol Gutierrez. 7 December 2022 2:27 PM
Black tattoo artists are taking Soweto by storm! Clarence Ford chats to Ndumiso Ramate, Co-Owner of Soweto Ink, about the success of black tattoo artists in Soweto. 7 December 2022 1:50 PM
Remember Day Zero? It was a below-average winter. Please save water this summer Based on this year's below-average rainfall, Cape Town is setting a proactive water savings target until the next rainy season. 7 December 2022 9:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71 On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer. 6 December 2022 6:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump? CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive benefits. 7 December 2022 2:40 PM
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border. 7 December 2022 11:54 AM
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her. 7 December 2022 10:01 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Kavaan - the 'loneliest elephant in the world' - is now living his best life

1 December 2022 12:33 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Elephant
Cambodia
Kavaan

Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about trending stories from around the web.

His story tugged at the heartstrings of animal lovers around the world.

Dubbed "The World's Loneliest Elephant", 37-year-old Kavaan lived a life of isolation and pain.

He spent 35 years in captivity at Marghazar Zoo in Pakistan, where he was neglected, abused, and malnourished.

But after a global fundraising campaign to save the tusker led by superstar Cher, Kavaan was rescued and taken to Cambodia in 2020.

Two years later, Kavaan is living a much happier, fulfilling life at the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary.

Kavaan celebrates his 37th birthday today and 2 year anniversary in Cambodia Photo: Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary/Facebook
Kavaan celebrates his 37th birthday today and 2 year anniversary in Cambodia Photo: Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary/Facebook

It's his 37th birthday today and it's his two-year anniversary at the sanctuary. Every year they make him a beautiful cake made of banana leaves and lots of fruit and veg. There are videos of him eating all the cake. We love Kavaan and he is living his best life.

Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire correspondent

After years of loneliness, sadly Kavaan has yet to find his mate.

Unfortunately, there were animals at the sanctuary but they haven't really connected. There was one elephant whom he's had a few moments of trunking. But he wanders around this enormous area and gets food. He's got wonderful people looking after him. He's pretty happy.

Barbara Friedman, Barb's Wire correspondent

Scroll up for the interview.




1 December 2022 12:33 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Elephant
Cambodia
Kavaan

More from World

Donald Trump. Image: pixabay.com

Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump?

7 December 2022 2:40 PM

CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kim Jong-Un. Picture: Victoria Model from Pixabay

Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban

7 December 2022 11:54 AM

North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE : Argentina Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was handed at six-year jail sentence for her involvement in high-profile corruption case. Picture: Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner/Facebook

Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption

7 December 2022 10:01 AM

De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The drugs are working. © nightunter/123rf.com

Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage

7 December 2022 9:31 AM

This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their second child. Picture: @misanharriman/Twitter

[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday

6 December 2022 9:26 AM

More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maticsandra/123rf.com

Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike

5 December 2022 11:31 AM

The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© leirbagarc/123rf.com

Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump

5 December 2022 7:40 AM

Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Isselee/123rf.com

Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes?

5 December 2022 6:50 AM

Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fans take pictures of Brazil's Kaka, legend Pele and David Beckham at the Maracana Stadium just moement before the kickoff of the 2014 Fifa World Cup on 13 July 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates

3 December 2022 3:20 PM

The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marlene Engelhorn Photo: Twitter

'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away

2 December 2022 11:39 AM

A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'

Business Local

[WATCH] Armed security guard runs away after mistaking a man for a gangster

Local

200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom extends Stage 6 load shedding until Friday

7 December 2022 6:01 PM

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer

7 December 2022 5:30 PM

[WATCH] Roaring for Mufasa! Cassper Nyovest fills up Mmabatho

7 December 2022 5:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA