[WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The woman who seems to be visiting Cape Town points to the fire and asks "what is that?"
She then screams at the three men "I don’t care, go to f**cking McDonalds’’ as they try to explain themselves to her in a heated confrontation.
The woman follows up with threats to call the police.
@onlywithstephen Someone call the US embassy🥴 #karen ♬ original sound - STEVE
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] American tourist in Cape Town screams at neighbours for having a braai
