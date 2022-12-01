Streaming issues? Report here
Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?

1 December 2022 9:13 AM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
World Aids Day
Blood donations
South African National Blood Service (SANBS)

Dr Karin Van Den Berg discusses how far SANBS has come in dealing with HIV/AIDS and the importance of blood donation.

Today is a day to reflect on how far the South African National Blood Service has come in dealing with the HIV/AIDS epidemic, says Dr Van Den Berg.

When we started doing the Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (NAT) tests in the early 2000s it was very revolutionary. We were the first country to do this kind of testing on each and every unit of blood we collected.

Dr Karin Van Den Berg, Medical Director -South African National Blood Service
Klaus Nielsen-Pexels
Klaus Nielsen-Pexels

Bongani weighs in and suggests that during this time of the year, as people are going on holidays, road incidents do happen so it is a critical time to have a blood supply.

This is one of the compounding problems this time of the year because donating blood does not feature very high up on people's to-do lists when they are on the beach enjoying their holiday.

Dr Karin Van Den Berg, Medical Director -South African National Blood Service

So, the SANBS faces a great problem of blood demand during this time of the year, Dr Van Den Berg adds.

People stop donating during this period of time.

Dr Karin Van Den Berg, Medical Director -South African National Blood Service

SANBS encourages people to donate blood, so it is ready for inevitable emergencies such as car accidents.

Scroll up to listen to the audio.


This article first appeared on 702 : Please, can YOU give blood and save lives this holiday season?




