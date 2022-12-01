Break the cycle: how emotional abuse can lead to generational trauma





Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists about the impact of emotional abuse on children.

Emotional and psychological abuse can affect a child’s mental health

This abuse can become a generational cycle

The Children’s Act of 2005 defines abuse as any form of harm or ill-treatment that is deliberately inflicted on a child.

In the case of emotional abuse, this will primarily be words or actions that are used to control, frighten, or isolate a child, said Porter.

She added that parents can sometimes perpetuate this abuse by being highly critical of the child, punitive, or spending little time interacting with them or caring for them.

If this happens on an ongoing basis it definitely does put children at increased risk for mental health problems at a later stage. Dr Alicia Porter, board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists

In the case of this type of abuse, Porter said it can often become a cycle where the child who faced abuse goes on to abuse their children in the same way.

You often find this intergenerational trauma being passed down from one generation to the next. Dr Alicia Porter, board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists

She said that when they do work with children it is very important to also work with their parents to try and break this cycle.

