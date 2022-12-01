Slavery in Cape Town abolished on this day (1 December) in 1834
On 1 December 1834, slavery was abolished in the Cape Colony.
The abolition marked the end of 180 years of slavery at the Cape from the arrival of the Dutch in 1652. It came a year after the Slavery Abolition Bill of 1833 was passed by the British House of Commons and by the House of Lords.
The bill, which came into effect on 1 August 1834, banned slavery across the British empire. It only came into effect in the Cape Colony four months later.
The new laws allowed slaves to work as apprentices for their masters for four years. It gave them an opportunity to learn a trade and was a period of transition for the slave owners. Owners were also granted compensation, which had to be collected in Britain. There were about 38 000 slaves in the Cape of Good Hope at the time of the abolition.
The abolition of slavery was one of the main catalysts for the 1835 Great Trek from the Cape Colony. This saw the exodus of Dutch-speaking colonists up into the interior of southern Africa. The Dutch sought to find new land where they could establish their own homeland, independent of British rule.
The Great Trek is considered a pivotal moment in the creation of Afrikaner Nationalism and gave rise to a period of violence, expansionism, land seizure, and labour coercion.
For more on this piece of history, visit https://www.sahistory.org.za/dated-event/slavery-abolished-cape-0
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mikelebakhur/mikelebakhur1810/mikelebakhur181000092/110188111-i-have-a-dream-the-end-of-slavery-symbol-of-slavery-shackles.jpg
