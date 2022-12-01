MTN claims victory in years-long legal battle with Turkey's Turkcell
- The MTN Group says the High Court of South Africa's dismissed of a lawsuit launched in 2013 by Turkey’s Turkcell means the battle is finally over.
- The saga dates even further back explains TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod on The Money Show.
"MTN has had a really long-running and ugly battle with Turkcell. It's over now, but I can't remember what it was about."
Bruce Whitfield asks TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod to refresh all our memories around this very complicated legal saga involving the South African and the Turkish telecoms operators.
The litigation is over a dispute that goes all the way back to 2005 - more than half the duration of his career in journalism, McLeod quips.
There are so many twists and turns in the story, but in essence Turkcell lost out in securing an operating license in Iran back in 2005. MTN secured the bid and Turkcell then accused them of bribery and corruption to secure the stake.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
The company that was eventually licensed was MTN Irancel in which MTN held a 49% stake, McLeod elaborates.
MTN at the time was in the process of exiting the Middle East which includes their Iranian operation.
He explains why was this drawn-out litigation process was allowed to go on for so long.
Turkcell shopped this around in a lot of forums over the years. They tried to take it to the US courts (it was thrown out)... It then went to arbitration in Europe and that didn't go anywhere... Eventually in 2013 they filed papers in the High Court in South Africa.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
The matter dragged on in the South African High Court for years he says, before it threw the case out saying it has no jurisdiction over this.
There was also a very expensive independent report that MTN commissioned I think about ten years ago... The Hoffmann Committee cleared MTN and cleared CEO Phuthuma Nhleko and former director Irene Charnley of any wrongdoing.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
MTN seems to believe the High Court now throwing out the case means it's the end of the affair, McLeod says.
"MTN spent an enormous amount on lawyers over the years... I think the lawyers got very rich out of this process and in the end nothing was really achieved."
Click here to read McLeod's article for TechCentral and s**croll up to listen to the interview (skip to 1:05)**
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/piter2121/piter21211812/piter2121181200009/114454400-konskie-poland-november-03-2018-mtn-group-limited-logo-on-smartphone.jpg
More from Business
Fish Hoek Business Improvement District aims to ward off stagnation post COVID
Fish Hoek Business Improvement District aims to prevent stagnation, post-Covid-19.Read More
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'
Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice.Read More
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail
Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.Read More
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'
Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story
South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations.Read More
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks.Read More
What is onboarding in a company and why is it important?
Onboarding is an important process when bringing new people into a company to help them integrate into the company’s culture.Read More