DO NOT pay with EFT when shopping online (and other post-Black Friday lessons)
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to consumer journalists Wendy Knowler about some of the lessons we can learn from the 2022 Black Friday.
The top payment method preferred by most South Africans was instant EFTs, according to Knowler.
Capitec Bank clients most commonly used EFTs.
Knowler says that consumers should use their credit cards as it makes getting refunds easier.
If you pay with a credit card you have the benefits of chargebacks, meaning your bank disputes the transaction and refunds you if you can prove that you didn’t get what you paid for.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Knowler says that consumers who used EFTs to shop online are at risk, should they use a site they are not familiar with, or if the site does not deliver.
If you are going to embrace online shopping you might want to do so with a credit card rather than an EFT.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
A consumer reached out to Wendy about a Braai stand that he wanted to purchase from a Black Friday ad. It was unavailable at all the stores where he tried to buy it.
Knowler checked their 124 stores to find the product and could not find anything.
Knowler says that stores must ensure that they provide enough units to satisfy a demand they create through an advert. It must be available at the specified price as per the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).
The CPA has a section on 'bait marketing' which says a supplier must not advertise goods as being available at a specified price if it misleads consumers.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
