'Ramaphosa should save himself embarrassment and resign' : analyst

2 December 2022 6:27 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Africa Melane
Phala Phala

South Africans were left on tenterhooks last night waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's possible resignation.

Africa Melane speaks to Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, a political analyst at Nelson Mandela University.

After the president made a U-turn on his announcement to "apply his mind", all eyes will be on today's special ANC national executive committee meeting.

This comes after a scathing report by an independent panel found that Ramaphosa had seriously violated the Constitution by covering up the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm.

The report states the president has a case to answer about why he failed to report the theft and why he did not disclose paid work as a member of Cabinet.

Ramaphosa finds himself in a quagmire: resign or face impeachment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Who would've thought Ramaphosa would be found wanting on allegations of corruption, given the fact that he ascended to power on the ticket on good governance? I think the only way out of this is for him to resign as the issue of impeachment is very cumbersome. If I were the president, I'd rather resign to save myself from further embarrassment.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, senior lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, senior lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Several legal analysts believe Ramaphosa can have the report reviewed and this might tilt some of the recommendations in his favour.

Breakfast believes the findings have tainted the president considerably.

The damage is done and cannot be undone. This has really affected the image of the country. The ANC will not recover if its president is accused of wrongdoing. The public feel let down by him.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, senior lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, senior lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

The big question on everyone's lips is who the ANC replaces as its leader. Ramaphosa's possible resignation would set the stage for a high-stakes ANC national elective conference.

I think the ANC has run out of good leaders because most of them have been affected by allegations of corruption.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, senior lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Scroll up for the interview.




2 December 2022 6:27 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Africa Melane
Phala Phala

