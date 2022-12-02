'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst





Lester Kiewit speaks to political writer and commentator Dr Ebrahim Harvey.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing crowds at King Misuzulu's certificate handover event in Durban on 29 October 2022. Picture: EWN/ Abigail Javier

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ticket was based on a promise of a clean, transparent government, and his faltering, by his own admission, has left South Africans dismayed.

The country now finds itself in a crisis of leadership.

How will the ANC navigate its way through the scandal of Phala Phala?

Dr Ebrahim Harvey said while Ramaphosa could be stepping down in a way that's similar to his predecessors Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, his case was far more damaging.

Ramaphosa messed up in every respect. There's no way you can dilute that fact I knew the panel would find against him. All the lawyers argued there was a prima facie case on the Phala Phala saga. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

With Ramaphosa's possible resignation, it leaves the race wide open for the election of the next ANC president at the national elective conference in two weeks' time.

But with many ANC members tainted by corruption, it leaves South Africa with very few credible choices.

It's not a case of 'it's better the devil you know than the one you don't.' It's better the 'devil you know than the others you know even better'. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

Dr Harvey believes Ramaphosa will fight to save his credibility.

Mandela wanted Ramaphosa to take his place and not Mbeki. Ramaphosa has a massive sense of himself... like he was entitled to the presidency. That's why he bided his time in business and calculated his re-entry into politics and became Zuma's deputy. He will not easily walk away. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

If the NEC was postponed last night, then it was upon his insistence that he needed time. So the big thing now is Tuesday's parliamentary debate. You need a two-thirds majority to successfully impeach a sitting president. The ANC has 230 seats and will need 266 to impeach Ramaphosa. So we're in a very serious, unprecedented crisis at this very moment. Dr Ebrahim Harvey, political writer and commentator

Scroll up for the interview.