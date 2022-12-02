Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President?





Lester Kiewit speaks to author and journalist Rehana Rossouw about her book "Predator Politics" and what it reveals about our deputy president, David Mabuza.

All eyes are now on Deputy President David Mabuza, an elusive figure in ANC politics.

Known as "The Cat" after he survived an attempt to poison him, Mabuza has remained somewhat untouched, despite several corruption and fraud scandals throughout his political career.

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter

I would pip David Mabuza in the same level of competency as Jacob Zuma. He was in the premier league of supporters of Zuma and his political career matched that of Zuma. In terms of competency, he hasn't done much as the deputy president of South Africa. Rehana Rossouw, author and journalist

One of the most pressing questions being asked about Mabuza is his relationship with Russia.

Throughout his term as deputy president, Mabuza has spent lengthy periods in Russia, claiming to receive medical treatment.

Mabuza has persistently said there's nothing sinister about his travels to Moscow.

We don't know what he does there and what instructions he comes back to South Africa with. He's a man that's been incredibly quiet since he became deputy president, so it's hard to judge. But we can judge his past history, which is filled with financial and political corruption. Rehana Rossouw, author and journalist

While serving as premier of Mpumalanga province, Mabuza was dogged by allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

In fact, reports by the Auditor General reports showed the province's irregular expenditure ballooning to more than R35 billion while Mabuza was in power.

Mabuza's infamy started in 1998 during his time as MEC for Education in Mpumalanga. To paint a good picture of the department, Mabuza and education officials allegedly falsely inflated the matric pass rate. He was never charged.

There are also shocking claims of Mabuza being behind several political murders, for which he was never charged. He has consistently denied any involvement.

While Mabuza has been kept largely out of the fray of ANC politics, he's been seen to play a significant role in his key constituency in Mpumalanga.

But Rossouw said this constituency no longer exists after an ANC investigation found there were widespread ghost memberships.

The Nasrec conference, where Mabuza rose to power in the ANC, was one where there were several allegations of delegates being paid to vote for certain people. There's no doubt that in Mpumalanga, bulk payments for memberships were made at several ANC branches. So Mabuza only has 77 votes for a position going into the ANC conference in two weeks' time. Rehana Rossouw, author and journalist

