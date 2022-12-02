Matric Rage is back! Get ready to PARTY!!
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greg Walsh, founder of Rage.
With the matriculants of 2022 concluding their national senior certificate examinations this week, the focus now turns to celebrating 12 years of school.
And there's some good news - the Rage Festival is making a comeback after two years.
After facing a backlash over the planned Rage parties during the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers were forced to postpone the events.
With the events sector back to normal, they are excited to resume the festival.
The 20th Ballito Rage Festival is set to take place between 2 December and 10 December with matriculants from across the country expected to attend the gathering.
We're not quite back to pre-covid levels of attendance and sponsorship. So we have lots of work to do to rebuild our brand. We certainly went through a very difficult time as a business. What's fantastic is now being able to organise events with the freedom to create something the class of 2022 will never forget.Greg Walsh, CEO of G&G Productions and founder of Rage
After intense scrutiny on events companies to implement strict health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walsh said this was no longer a factor.
It's almost like COVID-19 doesn't come up anywhere. So we're referring to the event legislature and all the health and safety requirements in the Sasria act. Events are risk categorised by the police as low, medium, or high, depending on the size of the crowd and the public figures attending.Greg Walsh, CEO of G&G Productions and founder of Rage
We don't have specific measures this year. So we're taking the approach that the rest of society is carrying on as usual in the hospitality space and we're doing the same. We want to run a safe, enjoyable, high-energy environment for the class of 2022.Greg Walsh, CEO of G&G Productions and founder of Rage
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : @PlettRageOffici/Twitter
