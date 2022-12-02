SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
After years of struggling to get payments for TV licenses, the SABC is considering a rewards programme, reports My Broadband.
The broadcaster closed bids in late November for service providers to build and manage this programme.
Over the past few years, the SABC received less than 20% of the TV license revenue they budgeted for.
The new rewards programme reportedly aims to engage with consumers in a way that adds value to their TV license.
Once operational, the rewards programme aims to give license holders the opportunity to earn tier-specific rewards and should be accessible via an app, web portal, and USSD.
This article first appeared on 702 : SABC wants to reward you for paying your TV license
