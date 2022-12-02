Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Interpol issues red notice for Isabel dos Santos

2 December 2022 2:57 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
Angola
Isabel dos Santos

Lester Kiewit chats with Africa Report correspondent Jean Jean-Jacques about the alleged crimes of Isabel Dos Santos.
pexels-tima-miroshnichenko

The daughter of former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos, Isabel Dos Santos, is facing charges of a number of crimes. It has been reported that she has faced corruption accusations for years which she has repeatedly denied.

These include allegations by Angola in 2020 in which they incriminated her and her husband of steering $1 billion of state funds to companies in which they held stakes during her father’s presidency, including oil giant Sonangol.

Portugal’s Lusa news agency reported on 18 November that Interpol had issued an international arrest warrant for Dos Santos. But Interpol told Reuters "it had issued a red notice instead at the request of Angolan authorities".

It explained that Interpol said a red notice was "not an international arrest warrant" but a "request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action" which explains the state of the case.

It's alleged she faces charges of embezzlement, fraud, influence, peddling and money laundering.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Correspondent - Africa Report

She is quoted saying this week that she feels "politically persecuted".

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Correspondent - Africa Report



