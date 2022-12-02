Tygerberg Children's Choir turns 50 this year - can you help them get to the UK?





Lester Kiewit interviews choir leader Karina Erasmus.

For decades, they've brought their extraordinary voices to a global stage, cementing their place as one of the world's best international children's choirs.

The Tygerberg Children’s Choir, which is 50 years young this year, is one of the few children’s choirs who managed to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ensemble consists of children from different schools, as far as Hermanus, between the ages of 10 and 15 years.

The choir is currently ranked fourth on Interkultur’s world ranking list after they were crowned double world champions at the 10th World Choir Games in Pretoria in 2018.

To defend this position in an Interkultur competition in Hull, Great Britain in April next year, they need the public's support to raise funds.

Tygerberg Children's Choir Photo: Twitter

Not only is the choir ranked 4th on Interkultur’s world ranking list, but they're also fourth overall out of adult and university choirs globally. In the sacred music section, we're at number three on the ranks. Karina Erasmus, choir leader

If we don't take part in the Interkultur competitions, we won't keep our ranking, They only rank 1000 choirs. We are very proud of that and we will try to maintain our position. Karina Erasmus, choir leader

The choir started in 1972 with the first conductor Hennie Luke. Erasmus has led the choir since 2019.

The choir is constantly in search of new voices to add to its talent pool, which is done through advertising.

We usually had one audition per year but because of COVID-19, we've had ongoing auditions. During Covid, we didn't have any performances and we only had 40 members. This year we're excited to say we have 60 choir members. Karina Erasmus, choir leader

With four months to go to the international competition, the choir is in a desperate bid to raise funds for members of the group to participate.

In order to make that possible, a contribution of R40 000 is required for each choir member.

We need a good, balanced group to go to Hull. So the monies will go towards helping the whole choir. The flights are very expensive so we aim to have 48 travel for the competition. Karina Erasmus, choir leader

To support the fundraising initiative, call 021 851 8261 / 082 490 0924.

