Germany signs controversial 15-year deal with Qatar to diversify energy supplies
Clarence Ford speaks to Deutsche Welle correspondent Thomas Sparrow about the significance of this deal.
-
Germany is aiming to diversify its energy supply
-
This deal is controversial because of Germany’s previous criticisms of Qatar
While this is only a portion of what Germany needs, Sparrow said this deal is extremely important politically as Germany has been attempting to diversify its energy sources since the war in Ukraine began.
Previously, Germany had been dependent on Russian energy and oil.
Since the war in Ukraine began Germany started to look for suppliers all over the world.Thomas Sparrow, Deutsche Welle correspondent
However, he added that this is also a politically controversial decision as Germany has been accused of double standards after previously criticising Qatar authorities' handling of human rights.
The fact that Germany and Qatar do not see eye to eye on many issues… is also a matter of concern, especially if you consider that the deal is going to last 15 years.Thomas Sparrow, Deutsche Welle correspondent
He said some authorities were skeptical of the deal and will be looking closely at how it develops.
