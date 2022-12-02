Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Analysis: Eskom power cuts hit stage 6 - Is things getting worse before they get better?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hartmut Winkler - Professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Prof Hartmut Winkler - Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg
Today at 05:50
Global 4 Day Week pilot releases results
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Karen Lowe - Director at 4 Day Week South Africa NPC
Today at 06:25
What others can learn from South Africa's sugar tax experience
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Michael Boachie - Senior Research and Health Economist at Priceless SA
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - trends in the dating game
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Hello Summer! Hello stage 6 loadshedding!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 07:20
When a breakdown of law and order leads to violent vigilantism
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christopher McMichael - Writer & author
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
What's the hold up with gender marker changes at Home Affairs?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angel Thembisile Khanyile
Cassandra Roxburgh
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 09:15
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Marlon Kruger - Senior marketing manager at Sa Rugby Sevens
Today at 09:40
Women's Shelter Movement
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
kathy cronje
Today at 10:15
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant, how can this be addressed
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dave Honeyman - Business Head of Accident & Health and Motor Fleet Solutions at SHA Specialist Underwriters
Today at 10:30
Can you go to jail for debt?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Kavita Kooverjee
Today at 11:05
Melene Rossouw
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Melene Rossouw
Today at 11:30
Captain AK & Mr Shoes
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Paulvin Webster - Author and mathematician at Just Pass Maths (book)
Today at 11:40
Platform 9
Views and News with Clarence Ford
No Items to show
Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender

2 December 2022 9:14 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
War in Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

The scheme enables conscripted Russian soldiers to text, or call when they want to surrender.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the latest developments around the globe.

The Ukrainian government has confirmed a high volume of calls to the "I want to live" telephone program for Russian soldiers.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year, leading to mass casualties and the destruction of entire towns and cities.

The "I want to live" scheme is reportedly receiving 100 calls a day.

Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com
Russian soldiers. © andreykr/123rf.com

A surrender hotline is getting a hundred inquiries a day and the number has reached more than 13 000.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Moving to the United States of America, a woman has sued a multinational food company, Kraft Heinz, for false advertising.

The woman is suing for $5 million against the company for macaroni and cheese that was wrongly packed.

This is about false advertising and indeed there have been a couple of cases already where people have sued McDonald's and Burger King for the fact that the burger looks bigger than in real life.

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the full interview on other stories making headlines around the world.


This article first appeared on 702 : Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender




