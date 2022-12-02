Ukraine launches 'I Want To Live' programme for Russian troops to surrender
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the latest developments around the globe.
The Ukrainian government has confirmed a high volume of calls to the "I want to live" telephone program for Russian soldiers.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year, leading to mass casualties and the destruction of entire towns and cities.
The "I want to live" scheme is reportedly receiving 100 calls a day.
A surrender hotline is getting a hundred inquiries a day and the number has reached more than 13 000.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
Moving to the United States of America, a woman has sued a multinational food company, Kraft Heinz, for false advertising.
The woman is suing for $5 million against the company for macaroni and cheese that was wrongly packed.
This is about false advertising and indeed there have been a couple of cases already where people have sued McDonald's and Burger King for the fact that the burger looks bigger than in real life.Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent
