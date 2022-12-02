[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
No Items to show
Latest Local
Ice ice baby! Take a morning dip with the 'polar bears' of Dalebrook Tidal Pool! Start your day refreshed, with a morning dip in the icy waters of Dalebrook Tidal Pool in Kalk Bay. 7 December 2022 9:23 AM
[WATCH] Armed security guard runs away after mistaking a man for a gangster A video of the security guard and customers running away is going viral. 7 December 2022 8:47 AM
Kalk Bay's 5th generation fishermen are being wiped out by red tape The Western Cape’s historical fishing community says it is being financially battered by restrictions. 7 December 2022 8:20 AM
View all Local
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela. 6 December 2022 2:04 PM
View all Politics
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre. 6 December 2022 8:32 PM
Surprise economic growth in Q3, but 2023 could be a different story South Africa's Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.6% in Quarter Three of 2022, beating market expectations. 6 December 2022 6:34 PM
View all Business
The Nutcracker ballet, a Christmas classic back on stage this festive season Pippa Hudson chats with Debbie Turner CEO of CTCB and two young dancers Kai Damon and Lila Numanoglu performing this season. 6 December 2022 7:23 PM
Why business owners can't afford to switch off completely over a festive break Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares five powerful questions for SME owners to ponder to set up 2023. 6 December 2022 4:37 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
Biggest World Cup winners and losers since 1930 when Uruguay took the trophy Tracking back to all the winners since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 1930. 5 December 2022 11:26 AM
Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesd... 3 December 2022 3:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71 On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer. 6 December 2022 6:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Christmas chaos expected in UK as unions pile pressure with strike upon strike The United Kingdom is anticipating significant striking across many sectors in the lead-up to Christmas. 5 December 2022 11:31 AM
Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump is calling for the United States Constitution to be binned. 5 December 2022 7:40 AM
Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes? Ukrainian embassies across Europe are receiving "bloody parcels" containing the eyes of animals. 5 December 2022 6:50 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa

2 December 2022 3:49 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Showmax
Clarence Ford
true crime series

Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk juggles the demons from her past while trying to find the murderer on the loose.

Clarence Ford speaks to Erica Wessels, lead actress of Donkerbos.

Set in Limpopo, the Afrikaans-English-Venda murder mystery focuses on Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk, played by award-winning actress Erica Wessels, who must face her haunting past while finding the person responsible for the bodies of six lifeless children found in Donkerbos before they strike again.

Image copyright: sinicakover/123rf.com
Image copyright: sinicakover/123rf.com

This gut-wrenching, but much-needed eight-part series ultimately exposes the reality of being a child in Africa – being praised as the next generation's leaders but being the most vulnerable and subject to heinous crimes.

"In a country where the statistics are worse than anything I could write, it was important to have everything that happens in the show feel real, motivated, and tangible," Nico Scheepers recently told IOL.

Produced by Nagylug Films, this series can be watched on Showmax, with new episodes being released every Tuesday until 17 January 2023.

The question remains... who is next?

Violence is part of our everyday reality... for some of us more than others.

Erica Wessels, lead actress in Donkerbos

Listen to the full interview above and watch the trailer below.




