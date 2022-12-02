[WATCH] 'Masterpiece' Donkerbos (Showmax) – reality of child safety in Africa





Clarence Ford speaks to Erica Wessels, lead actress of Donkerbos.

Set in Limpopo, the Afrikaans-English-Venda murder mystery focuses on Detective Stephanie "Fani" van Wyk, played by award-winning actress Erica Wessels, who must face her haunting past while finding the person responsible for the bodies of six lifeless children found in Donkerbos before they strike again.

Image copyright: sinicakover/123rf.com

This gut-wrenching, but much-needed eight-part series ultimately exposes the reality of being a child in Africa – being praised as the next generation's leaders but being the most vulnerable and subject to heinous crimes.

"In a country where the statistics are worse than anything I could write, it was important to have everything that happens in the show feel real, motivated, and tangible," Nico Scheepers recently told IOL.

Produced by Nagylug Films, this series can be watched on Showmax, with new episodes being released every Tuesday until 17 January 2023.

The question remains... who is next?

Violence is part of our everyday reality... for some of us more than others. Erica Wessels, lead actress in Donkerbos

Listen to the full interview above and watch the trailer below.