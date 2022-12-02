The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala?
After the release of the Phala Phala report yesterday many believed that very soon Cyril Ramaphosa would no longer be president of the Republic of South Africa.
Well, 24 hours is a long time in politics and the ground has shifted once again. According to many insider rumours, the resignation letter was written and ready to go, but in the interim period something has changed and we still have Uncle Cyril as head of the family.
Now the senior leadership of the ANC is meant to meet this afternoon and seems that there are at least some in the ruling party that still support the President.
Today on The Midday Report, Mandy looks to unpack what exactly is happening.
From my understanding, there were provincial leaders who entered the fray yesterday, saying to him, 'you won’t resign?' And they managed to win that battle at least. I think those progressive leaders will hold the line still in favour of Ramaphosa as the NEC meeting.Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior Political Journalist
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Janusz Walus still in prison after having been stab - was meant to be released on parole today.
- Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has begun her defence against her impeachment.
- Dlamini-Zuma ordered to reveal why South Africans couldn’t smoke or drink alcohol during lockdown
- Prince Mbongiseni Zulu to be laid to rest tomorrow. Questions of whether his killing was politically motivated arise.
Scroll up for full audio.
