The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
DBE preparing to blow up sex distinctions in schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Wynand Boshoff - Northern Cape Provincial Leader / MP at Freedom Front Plus
Today at 15:40
He had it coming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Blanche’ Adonis
Today at 16:05
The moral panic around corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neva Makgetla
Today at 16:20
Cape Town Sevens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Cahoon - GM commercial and communications at SA Rugby
Today at 17:05
The police and gangs collusion report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Having a bad day? Well, at least you didn’t just lose R7,5 million One unlucky, would-be winner of R7,5 million failed to claim their jackpot winnings. 7 December 2022 12:33 PM
200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19 With the rate of Covid-19 cases decreasing, the rate of heart-related illnesses since Covid-19 has seen a sky-rocketing increase. 7 December 2022 11:12 AM
Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed? The Independent Candidate Association wants the Electoral Amendment Bill declared unconstitutional. 7 December 2022 10:21 AM
View all Local
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership. 6 December 2022 4:35 PM
President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela. 6 December 2022 2:04 PM
View all Politics
Fish Hoek Business Improvement District aims to ward off stagnation post COVID Fish Hoek Business Improvement District aims to prevent stagnation, post-Covid-19. 7 December 2022 11:18 AM
Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns' Eskom said that stage 6 power cuts, which were last implemented in September, would be in effect until further notice. 7 December 2022 9:41 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
View all Business
Remember Day Zero? It was a below-average winter. Please save water this summer Based on this year's below-average rainfall, Cape Town is setting a proactive water savings target until the next rainy season. 7 December 2022 9:24 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre. 6 December 2022 8:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
Kirstie Alley ('Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet') dies at 71 On Monday, Emmy award-winner Kirstie Alley lost her short battle with cancer. 6 December 2022 6:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border. 7 December 2022 11:54 AM
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her. 7 December 2022 10:01 AM
Indonesia bans sex outside of marriage This law banning extramarital sex was ratified by all political parties on Tuesday. 7 December 2022 9:31 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
'South Africa is in a very serious, unprecedented crisis' - political analyst The fallout over Phala-Phala is an ironic twist in the tale of a president on whom South Africans had pinned their hopes on. 2 December 2022 6:35 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Can Ramaphosa survive Phala Phala?

2 December 2022 3:15 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

All the news you need to know.

After the release of the Phala Phala report yesterday many believed that very soon Cyril Ramaphosa would no longer be president of the Republic of South Africa.

Well, 24 hours is a long time in politics and the ground has shifted once again. According to many insider rumours, the resignation letter was written and ready to go, but in the interim period something has changed and we still have Uncle Cyril as head of the family.

Now the senior leadership of the ANC is meant to meet this afternoon and seems that there are at least some in the ruling party that still support the President.

Today on The Midday Report, Mandy looks to unpack what exactly is happening.

From my understanding, there were provincial leaders who entered the fray yesterday, saying to him, 'you won’t resign?' And they managed to win that battle at least. I think those progressive leaders will hold the line still in favour of Ramaphosa as the NEC meeting.

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior Political Journalist

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Janusz Walus still in prison after having been stab - was meant to be released on parole today.
  • Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has begun her defence against her impeachment.
  • Dlamini-Zuma ordered to reveal why South Africans couldn’t smoke or drink alcohol during lockdown
  • Prince Mbongiseni Zulu to be laid to rest tomorrow. Questions of whether his killing was politically motivated arise.

Scroll up for full audio.




2 December 2022 3:15 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'

6 December 2022 7:38 PM

Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi

6 December 2022 4:35 PM

John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela

6 December 2022 2:04 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Proctor Advocate Thuli Madonsela during an interview on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702. Picture: 702.

The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel

6 December 2022 1:42 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine

6 December 2022 12:37 PM

Adam Gilchrist Joins Lester Kiewit to share his view on the drug smuggling hidden as humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN

We can't let taxi association dictate to our bus industry - Intercape CEO

6 December 2022 12:28 PM

Bongani Bingwa talks to Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira and about taxi attacks on Intercape bus coaches travelling long distances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos

6 December 2022 11:19 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead

6 December 2022 6:30 AM

It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Political parties weigh in on Ramaphosa

5 December 2022 1:29 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties were awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: @NobelPrize/Twitter

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Nominees from Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus take it home

5 December 2022 11:15 AM

This Saturday, the recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will receive their awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'

Business Local

[WATCH] Armed security guard runs away after mistaking a man for a gangster

Local

200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC accredits voting conference delegates to stave off security scares

7 December 2022 2:35 PM

7 men charged with kidnapping Abirah Dekhta face more charges

7 December 2022 2:26 PM

Jukskei River drownings: Search for missing congregants enters fifth day

7 December 2022 2:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA