What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?

Today at 05:10
Analysis: Eskom power cuts hit stage 6 - Is things getting worse before they get better?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Hartmut Winkler - Professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg
Prof Hartmut Winkler - Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg
Today at 05:50
Global 4 Day Week pilot releases results
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Karen Lowe - Director at 4 Day Week South Africa NPC
Today at 06:25
What others can learn from South Africa's sugar tax experience
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Michael Boachie - Senior Research and Health Economist at Priceless SA
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - trends in the dating game
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Hello Summer! Hello stage 6 loadshedding!
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 07:20
When a breakdown of law and order leads to violent vigilantism
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christopher McMichael - Writer & author
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
What's the hold up with gender marker changes at Home Affairs?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angel Thembisile Khanyile
Cassandra Roxburgh
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN
Today at 09:15
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Marlon Kruger - Senior marketing manager at Sa Rugby Sevens
Today at 09:40
Women's Shelter Movement
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
kathy cronje
Today at 10:15
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant, how can this be addressed
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dave Honeyman - Business Head of Accident & Health and Motor Fleet Solutions at SHA Specialist Underwriters
Today at 10:30
Can you go to jail for debt?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Kavita Kooverjee
Today at 11:05
Melene Rossouw
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Melene Rossouw
Today at 11:30
Captain AK & Mr Shoes
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Paulvin Webster - Author and mathematician at Just Pass Maths (book)
Today at 11:40
Platform 9
Views and News with Clarence Ford
No Items to show
Latest Local
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on... 7 December 2022 7:11 PM
What upgrades can Kalk Bay residents expect this holiday season? Ward 64 has a number of projects and upgrades underway to bring new life to the area. 7 December 2022 3:25 PM
What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield? The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our... 7 December 2022 3:19 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt All the news you need to know. 7 December 2022 5:30 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money... 7 December 2022 3:30 PM
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
View all Politics
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the leg... 7 December 2022 8:02 PM
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show. 7 December 2022 6:18 PM
View all Business
Recent pitbull scare has resulted in many dogs being given up - CGH SPCA Pippa Hudson chats to the new Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Marisol Gutierrez. 7 December 2022 2:27 PM
Black tattoo artists are taking Soweto by storm! Clarence Ford chats to Ndumiso Ramate, Co-Owner of Soweto Ink, about the success of black tattoo artists in Soweto. 7 December 2022 1:50 PM
Remember Day Zero? It was a below-average winter. Please save water this summer Based on this year's below-average rainfall, Cape Town is setting a proactive water savings target until the next rainy season. 7 December 2022 9:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi's break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
We're trying to be Galácticos of basketball on this Continent - Lebesa Selepe Clarence Ford speaks to Head Coach Flosh Ngwenya and Co-Captain Lebesa Selepe of Cape Town Tigers Basketball Club in Gugulethu. 5 December 2022 5:59 PM
View all Sport
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump? CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive benefits. 7 December 2022 2:40 PM
Activists send movies in bottles to bypass North Korea's foreign media ban North Korea has strict laws on foreign media, but activists are trying to bypass this by sending flash drives over the border. 7 December 2022 11:54 AM
Argentina Vice President gets 6-year jail sentence for corruption De Kirchner was found guilty of fraud over contracts she awarded a friend, who channelled money back to her. 7 December 2022 10:01 AM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show. 7 December 2022 6:18 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
Who is David Mabuza, the man who could (very) soon be our next President? If President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns, who will step into his shoes? 2 December 2022 7:39 AM
View all Opinion
What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?

2 December 2022 10:22 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

The ANC National Executive Committee will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the section 89 report.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Daily Maverick Associate Editor Ferial Haffejee, Business Day and Sunday Times columnist Sam Mkokeli, EWN Parliament Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger, and Eyewitness News associate editor for politics, Tshidi Madia.

  • The NEC is expected to hold a meeting at 2pm on Friday

  • The Section 89 report found the president may have committed serious offences

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

The Section 89 report found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has to answer to impeachable offences with regard to the Phala Phala scandal.

According to Mkokeli, it seems Ramaphosa wanted to resign but many of his close friends and advisors have called for him to hang on.

He added that the people around him are likely in a state of shock and denial over this turn of events.

It may take a day or two, or a month, with them fighting a pushing up until they realise the fight is a fight they cannot win.

Sam Mkokeli, Business Day and Sunday Times columnist

Madia said that it seems it is not a case of if the president will resign, but rather a case of when, based on the circumstances.

I do know it is a complex matter... but it is a question of when for me.

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News associate editor for politics

She added that many of his allies feel very strongly about how Ramaphosa has been treated by the ANC throughout his tenure.

Ramaphosa will be meeting with the ANC officials before meeting with the NEC, said Madia.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : What are we likely to see after the ANC NEC's emergency meeting?




Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January

7 December 2022 7:11 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Lester Kiewit speaks to City of Cape Town's coastal manager Gregg Oelofse and deputy mayor alderman Eddie Andrews, about projects underway and timelines in ward 64 of the city. Picture: @CapeTalk/twitter

What upgrades can Kalk Bay residents expect this holiday season?

7 December 2022 3:25 PM

Ward 64 has a number of projects and upgrades underway to bring new life to the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Christopher Logan confronting the owner of a Cape Town pub after his friend, Thabiso Danca, was allegedly told that he needed a white person to accompany him into the pub.

What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield?

7 December 2022 3:19 PM

The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adrian Pieter Huysamen Twitter @exposcience

Preventing informal settlement fires: Local boy's design wins global award

7 December 2022 3:13 PM

17-year-old Adrian Huysamen, takes home gold for his invention that's set to help prevent informal settlement fires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Members of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) demand decriminalisation of sex work. Picture: Sweat

‘Decriminalising Sex work is moral’ - SWEAT's Megan Lessing

7 December 2022 2:50 PM

SWEAT said the bill being brought into law could see the end of 'legalised violence' sex workers face.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How you can help Masiphumelele after the devastating fire disaster

7 December 2022 1:50 PM

Over 1800 people were left without homes in Masiphumelele after a blaze swept through the community. Here’s how you can help them rebuild.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unity on the Square is back with a 'bigger' local lineup ft. 'golden oldies'

7 December 2022 1:06 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Loukmaan Adams and Robin Pieters about Unity on the Square, a local music fest happening on 17 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Having a bad day? Well, at least you didn’t just lose R7,5 million

7 December 2022 12:33 PM

One unlucky, would-be winner of R7,5 million failed to claim their jackpot winnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mikesaran/123rf.com

200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19

7 December 2022 11:12 AM

With the rate of Covid-19 cases decreasing, the rate of heart-related illnesses since Covid-19 has seen a sky-rocketing increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Electoral Amendment Bill challenged. Will 2024 elections be delayed?

7 December 2022 10:21 AM

The Independent Candidate Association wants the Electoral Amendment Bill declared unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt

7 December 2022 5:30 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer

7 December 2022 3:30 PM

In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money woes, and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'

6 December 2022 7:38 PM

Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi

6 December 2022 4:35 PM

John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela

6 December 2022 2:04 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Proctor Advocate Thuli Madonsela during an interview on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702. Picture: 702.

The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel

6 December 2022 1:42 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123

Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine

6 December 2022 12:37 PM

Adam Gilchrist Joins Lester Kiewit to share his view on the drug smuggling hidden as humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN

We can't let taxi association dictate to our bus industry - Intercape CEO

6 December 2022 12:28 PM

Bongani Bingwa talks to Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira and about taxi attacks on Intercape bus coaches travelling long distances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos

6 December 2022 11:19 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead

6 December 2022 6:30 AM

It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom power cuts move to stage 6 due 'to a high number of breakdowns'

Business Local

[WATCH] Armed security guard runs away after mistaking a man for a gangster

Local

200% increase in heart-related illness since Covid-19

Local

Cosatu denies endorsing Ramaphosa for second term as ANC president

7 December 2022 8:50 PM

Khomotso Phahlane & five co-accused's R54m tender fraud case postponed to March

7 December 2022 8:06 PM

DBN business owner complains sewage stench chases patrons away

7 December 2022 7:47 PM

