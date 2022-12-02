'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa
Clement Manyathela speaks to a close friend of President Cyril Ramaposa, former NUM Secretary General, Frans Baleni.
-
The section 89 report found that the president may have committed serious offences
-
Baleni believes the report may be flawed.
Baleni said that as a friend of Ramaphosa, he is sad not only for himself but for the country after reading this report.
He added that he is not entirely convinced by the section 89 report’s findings.
I think that the report is flawed both in law and in fact.Frans Baleni, former NUM Secretary General
He said that in the many years he has known Ramaphosa he has changed in some ways, but this change has come with changing times, positions and expectations.
Baleni added that he has always been a person who follows the process.
He has always been a process person and he would want to do things right.Frans Baleni, former NUM Secretary General
He said that since the ANC was unbanned no president has been attacked internally as severely as Ramaphosa has been.
However, he said that if Ramaphosa does step aside he believes South Africans will very quickly appreciate everything that he had done.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa
