'He has always been a process person': Frans Baleni on President Cyril Ramaphosa

Today at 05:10 Analysis: Eskom power cuts hit stage 6 - Is things getting worse before they get better? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Hartmut Winkler - Professor of Physics at University of Johannesburg

Prof Hartmut Winkler - Energy Analyst and Physicist at University of Johannesburg

Today at 05:50 Global 4 Day Week pilot releases results Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Karen Lowe - Director at 4 Day Week South Africa NPC

Today at 06:25 What others can learn from South Africa's sugar tax experience Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Michael Boachie - Senior Research and Health Economist at Priceless SA

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday - trends in the dating game Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Hello Summer! Hello stage 6 loadshedding! Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.

Today at 07:20 When a breakdown of law and order leads to violent vigilantism Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Christopher McMichael - Writer & author

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 What's the hold up with gender marker changes at Home Affairs? Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Angel Thembisile Khanyile

Cassandra Roxburgh

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova - professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN

Today at 09:15 HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2022 Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Marlon Kruger - Senior marketing manager at Sa Rugby Sevens

Today at 09:40 Women's Shelter Movement Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

kathy cronje

Today at 10:15 50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant, how can this be addressed Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Dave Honeyman - Business Head of Accident & Health and Motor Fleet Solutions at SHA Specialist Underwriters

Today at 10:30 Can you go to jail for debt? Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Kavita Kooverjee

Today at 11:05 Melene Rossouw Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Melene Rossouw

Today at 11:30 Captain AK & Mr Shoes Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Paulvin Webster - Author and mathematician at Just Pass Maths (book)

