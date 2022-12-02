'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away





Marlene Engelhorn Photo: Twitter

We all know the famous line, "mo' money, mo' problems".

Well, a German heiress has a billion-dollar problem on her hands.

She stands in line to inherit billions from her ridiculously rich grandparents, who owned a long-standing chemical company.

But Marlene Engelhorn of Austria doesn't want any of her family's fortune, and instead wants the government to tax it away.

She wants to get rid of her inheritance fortune by having most of it taxed away.

According to Forbes, the family's fortune is worth a jaw-dropping $6.6 billion.

The 30-year-old believes this kind of wealth and privilege is obscene and unnecessary.

Speaking to The New York Times, Engelhorn said her “the dream scenario is I get taxed".

Ironically, Engelhorn co-founded an organisation called Tax Me Now.

They're a group of people who want their riches to be redistributed and have called for harsher taxes on the wealthy elite in Germany and Austria.

Engelhorn believes her money would be better off taxed than donated to a charity.

“I would like tax justice to take this impossible decision off my hands,” she was quoted as saying.