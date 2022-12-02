'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record The year is already the worst one on record BY FAR. 8 December 2022 9:24 AM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt All the news you need to know. 7 December 2022 5:30 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money... 7 December 2022 3:30 PM
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
View all Politics
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the leg... 7 December 2022 8:02 PM
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on... 7 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show. 7 December 2022 6:18 PM
Recent pitbull scare has resulted in many dogs being given up - CGH SPCA Pippa Hudson chats to the new Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Marisol Gutierrez. 7 December 2022 2:27 PM
Black tattoo artists are taking Soweto by storm! Clarence Ford chats to Ndumiso Ramate, Co-Owner of Soweto Ink, about the success of black tattoo artists in Soweto. 7 December 2022 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all Sport
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year". 8 December 2022 9:40 AM
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived. 8 December 2022 8:22 AM
Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump? CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive benefits. 7 December 2022 2:40 PM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
View all Opinion
'Take all my money': A billionaire German heiress wants her wealth taxed away

2 December 2022 11:39 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
inheritance

A German heiress has a really good problem on her hands, but she doesn't think so.
Marlene Engelhorn Photo: Twitter
Marlene Engelhorn Photo: Twitter

We all know the famous line, "mo' money, mo' problems".

Well, a German heiress has a billion-dollar problem on her hands.

She stands in line to inherit billions from her ridiculously rich grandparents, who owned a long-standing chemical company.

But Marlene Engelhorn of Austria doesn't want any of her family's fortune, and instead wants the government to tax it away.

She wants to get rid of her inheritance fortune by having most of it taxed away.

According to Forbes, the family's fortune is worth a jaw-dropping $6.6 billion.

The 30-year-old believes this kind of wealth and privilege is obscene and unnecessary.

Speaking to The New York Times, Engelhorn said her “the dream scenario is I get taxed".

Ironically, Engelhorn co-founded an organisation called Tax Me Now.

They're a group of people who want their riches to be redistributed and have called for harsher taxes on the wealthy elite in Germany and Austria.

Engelhorn believes her money would be better off taxed than donated to a charity.

“I would like tax justice to take this impossible decision off my hands,” she was quoted as saying.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
