The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Life with AIDS: Survivor Ashley Brownlee has lived with AIDS for 30 years

2 December 2022 3:40 PM
by Kenrick James
Tags:
Aids
#WorldAIDSDay

CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson chats to guest house owner, actor, and writer Ashley Brownlee who lives with HIV.
A red ribbon, signifying HIV/Aids awareness - generic picture
A red ribbon, signifying HIV/Aids awareness - generic picture

Ashley Brownlee gives a courageous and frank account of his life and struggles as a person who has been living with the virus for 30 years.

South Africa has a substantial proportion of the population who lives with HIV or will encounter someone who does. It is imperative for us as a nation to breakdown the stigma surrounding the virus and try to understand what life is like for those living with HIV.

Ashley Brownee shares his experiences and gives some first-hand insight into life with HIV. Diagnosed after his first sexual experience at the age of 20, he experienced a world which had not even begun to accept the nature of HIV.

I heard positive, I was given a bag of condoms and vitamins, I was told that I have 9 months to live and that I shouldn’t change my life or lifestyle very much.

Ashley Brownlee

Ashley shares his first steps toward treatment at a time when HIV treatment was expensive and experimental. He gives details about the various drug trials, horse medication, home remedies, fallacies and old wives’ tales that he has experienced through his treatment process.

Some wild and whacky snake meds, some that had fallen out the back of a truck.

Ashley Brownlee

While the physical impact of living with this disease is well known and documented, Ashley is able to give insight into the other aspects of life with HIV that is not as well known.

He discusses financial strain, loss, and mental health issues, an array of subsidiary issues that are usually set aside in favor of focusing on the medical aspects.

Ashley recounts having to rely on his family for financial aid after his diagnosis as the medical treatment proved to be beyond his means.

Later in life, he was able to receive government-funded public treatment. He recalls those who would be in the queue alongside him and mourns the fact that they must not have survived as long as he has due to the lack of financial support to aid their treatment.

He describes his loss and how he regrets the loss of those around him. The friends, fellow sufferers and people he encountered along his journey who fell victim to the virus.

An important and seldom discussed aspect of this virus, which only someone who has Ashley’s experience can give insight to, is the mental health issues and thought processing which someone living with this virus has to endure. He describes mental health problems such as PTSD, Anger issues and survivor guilt.

Ashley advocates for the importance of various aspects which has relied on in his journey to overcome these issues and live with AIDS:

The importance of spirit:

I cannot reiterate the importance of spirit, when you’re faced with chronic illness, if you find spirit you will be able to find a way through.

Ashley Brownlee

The importance of acceptance and leaning in:

If I focused on the transformative effects of what I was experiencing and I focused on the emerging, I could find a way to hold my head up high.

Ashley Brownlee

The importance of family and love:

Love is the best medication available.

Ashley Brownlee

With so many South Africans living with HIV/AIDS Ashley offers important insight and perspective to open the discussion of not just the medical issues but also the larger social issues of living with the disease.

This type of insight and perspective could help us as a nation to remember that HIV is not a death sentence and we need to consider its impact on those still living with it.

Let’s look towards a more just, compassionate and loving world, and a cure for AIDS.

Ashley Brownlee

Please scroll up to listen to the full interview




