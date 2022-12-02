Places to go, things to do and people to see in Cape Town this weekend





Grace Newton brings us this week's gig guide.

Kristi Lowe at Café Roux

Get ready for a day filled with good food and good music and join Kristi Lowe as she takes centre stage tomorrow, 3 December 2022 at 7pm. From ballads to upbeat tunes, there’s something for everyone.

Head over to Café Roux any time after 6pm to enjoy some pre-drinks and a meal, before the show starts at 7pm.

Interested? Buy tickets here.

Deck the halls with Zinzi Nogavu and The UCT African Band

Pop into Norval Foundation in Tokai from 18:00 - 20:00, Saturday 3rd December 2022, and ring in the festive season with an evening of carols.

With tickets at R180, this is a sure way to get that extra festive feeling.

Summer fun in the sun: Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts

Pack a basket and get the family ready, this Sunday 4 December 2022, as Amanda Black returns to the Kirstenbosch Sunset Concerts, joined by well-known artist, Nobuhle. Gates open at 4pm and the show starts at 5:15pm.

Tickets range from R190/p - R260/p. Be quick and book here before it’s sold out!

Helderberg Fresh Fine Wine & Food Festival 2022

Calling all wine and food enthusiast! If fresh air, good food and superb wine sounds like a match made in heaven to you, then you’re in for a treat.

Head down to Vergelegen Wine Estate, this Saturday between 2pm-6pm, and enjoy the Helderberg Fresh Fine Wine & Food Festival.

Book tickets and see more here.

DNA Café’s Stand-up Comedy Open Mic Night

Are you the next Trevor Noah? Give it your best shot tonight at 6pm at DNA Café, Langverwacht Plein, 85 Langverwacht Rd, Kuils River.

After a long week, what better way to ease into the weekend than with some laughs? With just 5 minutes, do you have what it takes to win the crowd over?

With tickets at just R40, your career as a stand-up comedian may be just one giggle away!

Buy tickets now!