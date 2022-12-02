ANC NEC to meet on Sunday to discuss Phala Phala report - Mashatile





JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile said that the national executive committee (NEC) would meet on Sunday to discuss the Phala Phala report.

This is before Parliament is scheduled to hold a debate on the findings of the Section 89 panel on Tuesday.

The committee's meeting was adjourned on Friday to allow the party's national working committee (NWC) to deliberate on the report.

The party's NEC members were called for an urgent meeting at Nasrec on Friday to discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate.

Pressure has been mounting on the president, with calls for him to step down, while his supporters are calling for him to fight to stay.

NEC member Zizi Kodwa told reporters at Nasrec that the ANC was concerned about recent developments.

"The ANC at any given point has never been at a crossroads and been incapable of finding solutions to any matter," Kodwa said.

