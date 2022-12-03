ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Christmas Gifting Feature: Gardening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Morne Faulhammer - Horticulturalist / Owner at Super Plants Tokai
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Butterflies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steve Woodhall
Today at 14:35
Wheel to Heal - Mossel Bay to Cape Town Cycle Challenge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Basheer Moosagie
Today at 14:50
Music with Jamie-Lee Sexton
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jamie-Lee Sexton
Today at 15:20
Just buy the diesel, Enoch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist at The Efficient Group
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Another record year for SA citrus exports - but only one in five farmers may turn profit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hannes De Waal - Chair at Sundays River Citrus Company
Today at 16:33
Artificial Intelligence and Social Justice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Watson
Today at 17:05
Phala Phala Politcs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Politics Editor at EWN
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record The year is already the worst one on record BY FAR. 8 December 2022 9:24 AM
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt All the news you need to know. 7 December 2022 5:30 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money... 7 December 2022 3:30 PM
'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence' Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 6 December 2022 7:38 PM
View all Politics
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the leg... 7 December 2022 8:02 PM
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on... 7 December 2022 7:11 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show. 7 December 2022 6:18 PM
Recent pitbull scare has resulted in many dogs being given up - CGH SPCA Pippa Hudson chats to the new Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Marisol Gutierrez. 7 December 2022 2:27 PM
Black tattoo artists are taking Soweto by storm! Clarence Ford chats to Ndumiso Ramate, Co-Owner of Soweto Ink, about the success of black tattoo artists in Soweto. 7 December 2022 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
View all Sport
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
My Family Cinema is WAY cheaper than Netflix (and the rest), but is it legal? Freebies are always welcome, but is My Family Cinema legal? 6 December 2022 7:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year". 8 December 2022 9:40 AM
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived. 8 December 2022 8:22 AM
Trump org guilty of tax fraud: is 75-year-old CFO taking the fall for Trump? CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and admitted he schemed with the company to receive benefits. 7 December 2022 2:40 PM
View all World
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
View all Africa
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
'Destigmatise mental health in men' - sports psychologist on Sbu Nkosi’s break The 26-year-old Springbok is taking a mental health break, after not being seen in public for three weeks. 7 December 2022 7:12 AM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list Bruce Whitfield chats to Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner about his holiday reading picks. 6 December 2022 4:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report

3 December 2022 5:30 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
ANC NEC
ANC NWC
cyril ramaphosa
Phala Phala

The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) are set to meet on Saturday.

This is as the party attempts to urgently deal with the controversy surrounding its president - Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.

The party abandoned its special NEC meeting on Friday, citing a need for due processes to be followed.

Ramaphosa failed to meet with officials ahead of the meeting, he also did not pitch for the physical sitting arranged to take place at Nasrec.

The meeting was abandoned abruptly with some arguing that discussions on Phala Phala needed Ramaphosa in the room.

READ: Mbeki objects to ANC NEC discussing Phala Phala report without Ramaphosa present

Round one of the battle underway in the ANC has gone to the so-called CR forces – who are behind its embattled president – Ramaphosa.

A decision to not meet with officials nor have the Phala Phala report dealt with by the NEC ahead of the meeting meant it couldn’t go ahead until those basics steps had been taken.

The ANC adjourned the meeting, with officials having their own gathering on Friday night.

The party’s now moved the much-anticipated NEC forward - to Saturday and turned it into a virtual engagement, which has been viewed as another victory by those in Ramaphosa’s corner.

His detractors though have expressed anger at what they define as undermining of the organisation by its chief deployee to government.

READ: Why Ramaphosa's detractors within the ANC want him to resign

The ANC has just this weekend to figure out a position as parliament is set to deliberate on the matter on Tuesday.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC NWC and NEC to meet on Saturday over Phala Phala report




3 December 2022 5:30 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
ANC NEC
ANC NWC
cyril ramaphosa
Phala Phala

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt

7 December 2022 5:30 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer

7 December 2022 3:30 PM

In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money woes, and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'

6 December 2022 7:38 PM

Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi

6 December 2022 4:35 PM

John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela

6 December 2022 2:04 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Proctor Advocate Thuli Madonsela during an interview on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702. Picture: 702.

The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel

6 December 2022 1:42 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Busted drug smugglers taking advantage of aid convoys in Ukraine

6 December 2022 12:37 PM

Adam Gilchrist Joins Lester Kiewit to share his view on the drug smuggling hidden as humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN

We can't let taxi association dictate to our bus industry - Intercape CEO

6 December 2022 12:28 PM

Bongani Bingwa talks to Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira and about taxi attacks on Intercape bus coaches travelling long distances.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

I suspect Ramaphosa's ConCourt application will be successful - Pierre de Vos

6 December 2022 11:19 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa filed papers in the Constitutional Court on Monday to review and set aside the Section 89 panel report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Ramaphosa will know on Tuesday if impeachment proceedings goes ahead

6 December 2022 6:30 AM

It's been a monumental few days for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will now have to wait another week to hear his fate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday

Local

Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power

World

Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

A victory for workers: Fedusa welcomes 27 December public holiday declaration

8 December 2022 11:50 AM

CT bar at centre of race row stayed shut after staff threatened, says lawyer

8 December 2022 10:53 AM

Eskom delays maintenance of Koeberg nuclear power station's unit one

8 December 2022 10:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA