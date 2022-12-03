Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays
The City of Cape Town’s Identikidz programme is set to roll out at 16 beaches on 15 December.
It helps to reunite lost children with their parents on beaches in the Mother City over the busy summer holiday season.
Identikidz has proven to be one of the City's most successful festive season safety interventions, but it does require teamwork emphasizes Patricia van der Ross (Mayco Member for Community Services and Health).
On arrival at the beach, caregivers should get their children registered and kitted out with a wristband containing relevant contact details.
The City provides the service, and works closely with other relevant agencies in instances where children need to be reunited with their caregivers, but we need our beachgoers to work with us.Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
The Identikidz project will be implemented at Big Bay, Camps Bay, Gordon's Bay, Harmony Park, Fish Hoek, Lagoon Beach, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton, Mnandi, Monwabisi, Muizenberg, Sea Point and surrounds, Silwerstroom, Strandfontein and Strand.
It will be active between 09:00 and 18:30 on the following dates:
- 15 – 18 December
- 24 – 26 December
- 31 December
- 1 January
- 7 – 8 January
- 14 – 15 January
- 21 – 22 January
The project will also run at Maiden's Cove on 26 December 2022, and 1 and 2 January 2023.
During the festive season last year Identikidz staff assisted and tagged more than 98 000 children and reunited 338 with their families.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Local
Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record
The year is already the worst one on record BY FAR.Read More
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout
President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding.Read More
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst
The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months.Read More
'Unisex bathrooms are a problem. In high school, hormones are rife': FF Plus
The Department of Basic Education's proposal for gender-neutral bathrooms at schools forms part of a broader policy.Read More
Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday
The Presidency said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had now declared Tuesday 27 December a public holiday to uphold the relevant labour law principles and practice.Read More
Wester Cape police officers and the 28s gang are colluding - report
The Western Cape Police Ombudsman released a report detailing collusion between members of SAPS and the 28s gang.Read More
Markus Jooste's fine for insider trading reduced to R20m, payable by 6 January
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority had initially fined the disgraced ex-Steinhoff CEO over R160 million, which was reduced on review.Read More
What upgrades can Kalk Bay residents expect this holiday season?
Ward 64 has a number of projects and upgrades underway to bring new life to the area.Read More
What consequences could a HRC probe into alleged racism at CT pub yield?
The allegations of racism at Hanks Olde Irish pub in Cape Town have shined a light on the discrimination that is still rife in our country.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
Recent pitbull scare has resulted in many dogs being given up - CGH SPCA
Pippa Hudson chats to the new Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Marisol Gutierrez.Read More
Black tattoo artists are taking Soweto by storm!
Clarence Ford chats to Ndumiso Ramate, Co-Owner of Soweto Ink, about the success of black tattoo artists in Soweto.Read More
Information regulators working very hard to catch POPIA and PAIA transgressors
The information regulating section was established in terms of section 39 of POPIA.Read More
Remember Day Zero? It was a below-average winter. Please save water this summer
Based on this year's below-average rainfall, Cape Town is setting a proactive water savings target until the next rainy season.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too!
There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required!Read More
'Gimme Summer That': All systems go for SA Tourism's summer season launch
Business reporter Motheo Khoaripe has an update from the launch of the campaign from the Sandton Convention Centre.Read More