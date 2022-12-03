Streaming issues? Report here
Identikidz will help keep your child safe at 16 beaches over summer holidays

3 December 2022 9:23 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
City of Cape Town
Cape Town
Beach Safety
Beaches
Beach
Identikidz

The City of Cape Town's Identikidz programme rolls out at 16 beaches on 15 December.
An SAPS officer with a tagged child at Mnandi Beach in Cape Town on 26 December 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
An SAPS officer with a tagged child at Mnandi Beach in Cape Town on 26 December 2018. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

The City of Cape Town’s Identikidz programme is set to roll out at 16 beaches on 15 December.

It helps to reunite lost children with their parents on beaches in the Mother City over the busy summer holiday season.

Identikidz has proven to be one of the City's most successful festive season safety interventions, but it does require teamwork emphasizes Patricia van der Ross (Mayco Member for Community Services and Health).

On arrival at the beach, caregivers should get their children registered and kitted out with a wristband containing relevant contact details.

The City provides the service, and works closely with other relevant agencies in instances where children need to be reunited with their caregivers, but we need our beachgoers to work with us.

Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
identikidzjpg

The Identikidz project will be implemented at Big Bay, Camps Bay, Gordon's Bay, Harmony Park, Fish Hoek, Lagoon Beach, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton, Mnandi, Monwabisi, Muizenberg, Sea Point and surrounds, Silwerstroom, Strandfontein and Strand.

It will be active between 09:00 and 18:30 on the following dates:

  • 15 – 18 December
  • 24 – 26 December
  • 31 December
  • 1 January
  • 7 – 8 January
  • 14 – 15 January
  • 21 – 22 January

The project will also run at Maiden's Cove on 26 December 2022, and 1 and 2 January 2023.

During the festive season last year Identikidz staff assisted and tagged more than 98 000 children and reunited 338 with their families.




3 December 2022 9:23 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cape Town
Beach Safety
Beaches
Beach
Identikidz





















