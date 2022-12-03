Phala Phala report: ANC NWC to meet on Sunday, NEC to meet at Nasrec on Monday
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will reconvene its special meeting on Monday in Nasrec to discuss the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On Friday, the party's highest decision-making body cancelled its meeting after some NEC members objected to matters being discussed at the NEC level before they have passed through the national working committee (NWC).
The meeting will focus on the recently released Section 89 panel report which found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office.
READ: Ramaphosa tells Section 89 panel that impeachment claims are baseless, without merit
Following the adjournment of the special NEC meeting on Friday, it was announced that it would be held virtually on Saturday.
But Eyewitness News now understands that this was rejected by ANC members.
Some party members believe that a meeting of such importance should be held in person.
READ: Mbeki objects to ANC NEC discussing Phala Phala report without Ramaphosa present
The ANC now says the NWC will be meeting on Sunday to discuss the report.
The working committee will then pass on its recommendations to the NEC for deliberation in Nasrec on Monday.
ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile says the country will know the party’s position on the matter before Tuesday, 6 December. This is when a scheduled parliamentary debate on the Section 89 report is set to take place.
This article first appeared on EWN : Phala Phala report: ANC NWC to meet on Sunday, NEC to meet at Nasrec on Monday
Source : Clement Manyathela/EWN.
