Woolies bags: Sharing and recycling initiative rolls out to more stores
How many times on social media have you seen Woolworths shoppers exclaiming that they keep forgetting their reusable shopping bags at home or in the car, and then buy more that they don't need?
Over the last month, the retailer has started with the rollout of two in-store initiatives to over 200 outlets to help customers with the disposal of excess or worn bags.
They challenged themselves to ensure that excess bags are reused, reducing the need to buy more says Latiefa Behardien (Woolworths Foods Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer).
Woolies also wants to make sure broken or worn bags are disposed of responsibly and "given a new life".
RELATED: Bring a Bag, Take a Bag: Is THIS the solution to the Woolies black bag problem?
Woolworths says the second ‘Bring a bag/Take a Bag’ initiative which it recently trialled in four Cape Town stores has been exceptionally well received by customers.
It is now being rolled out to an additional 100 outlets across South Africa.
150 stores now also have recycling drop-off bins for worn bags.
While recycling alone cannot solve the world’s pollution problems, it has significant potential to impact cleaning up our waste systems, creating jobs and reducing the use of virgin plastics. Every step of the way helps to bring about a cleaner, safer country for all.Latiefa Behardien, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer - Woolworths Foods
Click here for a list of the 150 Woolies stores that now have reusable bag recycling collection points and here for the 104 stores with the ‘Bring a bag/Take a Bag’ initiative.
Source : Woolworths
More from Lifestyle
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder
The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition.Read More
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts?
Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt?Read More
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok
Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations.Read More
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid
Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million.Read More
Shoprite king Whitey Basson: Where others saw challenges he saw opportunities
Whitey Basson drove the spectacular growth of Shoprite over 40 years. Niel Joubert talks about his authorised biography of the legendary business figure.Read More
[WATCH] Dlis-mas Blessings - Hunter's ad gives Christmas a refreshing SA spin
The week's advertising 'heroes and zeros' with Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane on The Money Show.Read More
Recent pitbull scare has resulted in many dogs being given up - CGH SPCA
Pippa Hudson chats to the new Head of Communications and Fundraising Manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Marisol Gutierrez.Read More
Black tattoo artists are taking Soweto by storm!
Clarence Ford chats to Ndumiso Ramate, Co-Owner of Soweto Ink, about the success of black tattoo artists in Soweto.Read More
More from Local
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?
It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?Read More
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?
The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?Read More
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert
As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.Read More
'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down
These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.Read More
50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?
It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.Read More
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance
Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.Read More
Mitchells Plain Tiktokker pens book to raise money for children's shoes
Clarence Ford speaks to Paulvin Webster, author and mathematician at Just Pass Maths.Read More
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline
South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.Read More
FoodForward SA launches petition to allow for donation of non-sellable food
More than 10 million tons of perfectly good food is dumped each year due to inefficient supply chains.Read More