Woolies bags: Sharing and recycling initiative rolls out to more stores

How many times on social media have you seen Woolworths shoppers exclaiming that they keep forgetting their reusable shopping bags at home or in the car, and then buy more that they don't need?

Over the last month, the retailer has started with the rollout of two in-store initiatives to over 200 outlets to help customers with the disposal of excess or worn bags.

They challenged themselves to ensure that excess bags are reused, reducing the need to buy more says Latiefa Behardien (Woolworths Foods Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer).

Woolies also wants to make sure broken or worn bags are disposed of responsibly and "given a new life".

Woolworths says the second ‘Bring a bag/Take a Bag’ initiative which it recently trialled in four Cape Town stores has been exceptionally well received by customers.

It is now being rolled out to an additional 100 outlets across South Africa.

150 stores now also have recycling drop-off bins for worn bags.

While recycling alone cannot solve the world’s pollution problems, it has significant potential to impact cleaning up our waste systems, creating jobs and reducing the use of virgin plastics. Every step of the way helps to bring about a cleaner, safer country for all. Latiefa Behardien, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer - Woolworths Foods

Click here for a list of the 150 Woolies stores that now have reusable bag recycling collection points and here for the 104 stores with the ‘Bring a bag/Take a Bag’ initiative.