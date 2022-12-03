Dr's Surgery: What are salivary gland stones and why do we get them?





- Life Healthcare's Dr Charl van Loggerenberg answers listeners' questions about their aches and pains on Weekend Breakfast.

- His answers cover advice on everything from salivary gland stones to hot flushes and what yoghurt to eat.

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

On the first Saturday of every month, Weekend Breakfast hosts Dr Charl van Loggerenberg to field listeners' questions about their aches and pains.

We've probably all heard of gallstones which form in the gallbladder, but what are salivary gland stones and how do you treat them?

Dr Charl explains that these stones can be produced when there is an imbalance in the salt and chemicals found in our saliva.

It's the same kind of logic as with other stones that form in the body like gall stones he says - normally there should be a fluid but when there's a disturbance in metabolism, we can get a stone.

You've got a whole lot of little glands in your cheek and in your mouth structure and these little glands produce the saliva, the soft fluid that helps to start the digesting process of your food. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

It should normally stay fluid but very often it's a diet related issue... Sometimes it can be a local infection or an underlying medical condition that can predispose you to forming stones. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

It's quite tricky to prevent salivary gland stones says Dr Charl, as you'll probably only know that is the problem once they're diagnosed.

If this person has had a diagnosis chat to your doctor - check that it's not an underlying medicine you're on from a side effect point of view. Also see whether there's a nutrition strategy you can follow to try and reduce the risk of those stones forming in the future. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Some of the other questions Dr Charl discusses include burning toes, why yoghurt does not agree with some people and whether increased hot flushes can have anything to do with hot weather.

