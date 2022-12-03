Streaming issues? Report here
World

Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates

3 December 2022 3:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Brazil
Soccer
Football
Pele

The legendary Brazilian footballer is reportedly under palliative care after first being admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.

Brazilian footballing icon Pele is reportedly receiving palliative care after chemotherapy for colon cancer stopped having the expected results.

The 82-year-old was admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment reports Folha de S. Paulo.

"This means that chemotherapy has been suspended and that he continues to receive comfort measures to relieve pain and shortness of breath, for example, without being subjected to invasive therapies."

Fans take pictures of Brazil's Kaka, legend Pele and David Beckham at the Maracana Stadium just moement before the kickoff of the 2014 Fifa World Cup on 13 July 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Fans take pictures of Brazil's Kaka, legend Pele and David Beckham at the Maracana Stadium just moement before the kickoff of the 2014 Fifa World Cup on 13 July 2014. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time.

He had a tumour removed from his colon in September last year and has been receiving hospital treatment on a regular basis.

Pele has still been active on social media as the Fifa World Cup kicked off last month.




