Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as his condition deteriorates
Brazilian footballing icon Pele is reportedly receiving palliative care after chemotherapy for colon cancer stopped having the expected results.
The 82-year-old was admitted to a Sao Paolo hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment reports Folha de S. Paulo.
"This means that chemotherapy has been suspended and that he continues to receive comfort measures to relieve pain and shortness of breath, for example, without being subjected to invasive therapies."
Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time.
He had a tumour removed from his colon in September last year and has been receiving hospital treatment on a regular basis.
Pele has still been active on social media as the Fifa World Cup kicked off last month.
This is it, we are just one day away from the start of the greatest event in the world!' Pelé (@Pele) November 19, 2022
Myself and my partners @rootsoffight have a lot of exciting things coming over the next month. Stay tuned!
Thank you @dwattswords & @mrkevinkane for this amazing piece. pic.twitter.com/ajlhPBZfUZ
Como vocês estão depois deste primeiro tempo? Como diria meu amigo, @galvaobueno: Haja coração!' Pelé (@Pele) November 28, 2022
Eu acredito na vitória! E vocês?
.
How are we all feeling after this first half? As my friend @galvaobueno would say: What a heart-stopping match!
I believe in a win! And you? pic.twitter.com/2mKFURsdN3
Source : Eyewitness News
