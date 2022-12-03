'It's such a good time for embracing and celebrating our natural hair'
There has been a huge shift in the black haircare industry accompanying the shift towards celebrating natural hair.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to international celebrity stylist Charlotte Mensah who visited SA recently to launch Manketti Hair Oil.
When I started out, more than 30 years ago, it was very different. It was more about relaxing your hair, weaves and lots of curly perms...Charlotte Mensah, Founder - Manketti Hair Oil
There was also this European standard of beauty. Whatever you saw in magazines it was always a very light-skinned woman with long, soft hair...Charlotte Mensah, Founder - Manketti Hair Oil
About 17 years ago I approached a magazine very popular in the UK... and said I think we should really start going back to our natural textures, I'll write for you... Everyone thought it would be a fad...Charlotte Mensah, Founder - Manketti Hair Oil
Now 17 years later, she is seeing natural textures everywhere including South Africa, Mensah says.
Braids, short crops and twist styles are among the popular options she picked up on here.
Also the good thing is that in our films, in theatres, the athletes, on red carpets you're seeing this. Also in magazines we're seeing that representation.Charlotte Mensah, Founder - Manketti Hair Oil
This healthy trend does come with a lot up maintenance and making sure you use the right tools, she adds.
Scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview with Mensah
This article first appeared on 702 : 'It's such a good time for embracing and celebrating our natural hair'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113180167_close-up-portrait-of-happy-young-black-woman-against-blue-background.html
