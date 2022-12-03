Artwork in progress to liven up Sea Point and highlight pedestrian crossing





A pedestrian crossing in Sea Point is being transformed by a mural painted on either side. Image posted by Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell @nicolajowellward54

Sea Point Main Road can look a little dingy sometimes but it's suddenly become a whole lot brighter with the addition of a colourful piece of street art.

The "road mural" is being painted on either side of the pedestrian crossing outside the Artem Centre near Sea Point High School.

It's hoped the 16 x 14 metre artwork entitled "Recollection" will also enhance pedestrian safety on this busy section of Main Road by highlighting the crossing.

RELATED: Cape Town gets first rainbow crossing: 'We embrace diversity' says mayor

The project was initiated by local property developer Blok and executed in collaboration with NPO Our Future Cities (OFC).

The artists are Faatimah Mohamed-Luke and Al Luke, the creative minds behind Mrs + Mr Luke.

Broadly we hope that this initiative will sow the seeds across the city for the bigger scale shifts and transitions that are necessary for our city to become more vibrant and sustainable, and hopefully more equitable in the process. Our Future Cities

Ward 54 Councillor Nicola Jowell notes that this is a privately-funded initiative and not paid for with City funds.

The Arts and Culture Department at the City received a permit application for the installation of the artwork. After consultation with internal departments and external stakeholder groups the permit was issued. Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54

The paint being used is a specialised durable road marking paint called Acroline paint. Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54

The response to Jowell's social media updates on the progress of the project has been largely positive.

Many residents welcomed the colourful addition to the neighbourhood with comments like "Love this can we have more?" and "Our city needs more of this!".

The completed artwork is set to be officially unveiled on Monday.