Sex work may soon be decriminalised: 'We are thrilled'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Sonke Gender Justice sex worker rights specialist Jayne Arnott about what decriminalisation would mean for workers.

If passed, this bill would fully decriminalise adult sex work

This would entitle sex workers to labour law benefits and health and safety regulations

The South African government announced plans to approve and publish a bill for public comment that would decriminalise the sale and purchase of adult sex work.

Arnott welcomes the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act after decades of fighting for it.

We are thrilled to know that this bill is coming out and what it is proposing because essentially it is a full decriminalisation of the sex work industry. Jayne Arnott, sex workers rights specialist at Sonke Gender Justice

If sex work is legalised, it would mean that sex workers would have the protection offered by labour laws and health and safety regulations.

Sex workers could approach the police without fear of arrest.

This bill could also help reduce forced sex work and human trafficking as sex workers would be safe to work with police to prevent these situations.

