Who is terrorising Ukraine diplomats by sending them bloody, smelly pigs' eyes?
UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist reports on the latest terrorist attacks across European countries.
Eight embassies across Europe received packages "soaked in a liquid of a characteristic colour and had a corresponding smell," said Oleg Nikolenko, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
“At least two cases of the eyes of a pig and eyes of a cow sent through the mail," says Gilchrist.
This, however, is not the first attack and follows a series of letter bombs sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Spain.
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, says he believes it to be a “well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation against Ukrainian embassies and consulates.”
The packages themselves were soaked in a liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell. We are studying the meaning of this message.Oleg Nikolenko, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
