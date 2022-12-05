[WATCH] Cape Town pub in race row after allegedly refusing entrance to Black man
Lester Kiewit spoke Christopher Logan whose friend was refused entrance to the establishment.
-
A video went viral of a man calling out racism at a Cape Town pub
-
His friend was allegedly denied entrance if he was not accompanied by a white man
A video has gone viral on social media of Logan calling out the owner of the pub after bouncers refused entrance to his friend, Thabiso Danca, because he did not walk into the bar with a White person.
Logan said that Danca had tried to walk into the bar a few moments after a friend and was pulled out of the line by the bouncer.
The bouncer allegedly told him that he was not allowed to enter without a white person because “your people steal and cause trouble,” and that this was the policy of the owners.
When Logan found out about the incident the next morning he went back to the bar with his friend and demanded to speak to the owners.
Friends Like These! Christopher Logan (🎬 via @Natenoged) standing up for friend Thabiso Danca. The two joined #SABC #News following the #Racist incident at Hanks Old Irish Pub in @CityofCT.🛑WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE🛑 pic.twitter.com/AmqTBANQeS' Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) December 4, 2022
I got put on the phone with the owner and the first thing they told me is ‘we reserve the right of admission.’Christopher Logan, speaker from the viral video
The viral incident was after one of the owners came to the bar and Logan confronted him.
The pub has responded claiming they do not instruct the staff to discriminate or deny entrance based on race, gender, or sexual orientation.
Logan said that based on the response he got from both owners, saying they reserve the right of admission, he does not believe this response to be true.
I think it is the scapegoating of these bouncers by the owners. I think it is a quick and easy solution to say 'no we do not do this'.Christopher Logan, speaker from the viral video
Logan added that Danca has laid a complaint with the police and intends to go to the human rights commission.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This racist was caught with his pants down. pic.twitter.com/UceK9n62sd' Daniel Marven (@danielmarven) December 4, 2022
