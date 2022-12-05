It's FIRE SEASON! Numbers to dial if you spot one, or someone chucking a stompie
With the festive season underway, Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service is prepped and ready for fires, rescues, and other emergencies.
Some of the resources available to them are two helicopters to assist with aerial firefighting, 120 seasoned firefighters, and rescue diving units.
If the public sees any fires or emergency incidents, they can report it to the city’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700 or by dialling 107 on a landline.
The public can also call the “stompie hotline” on 021 424 7715 (24 hours a day) if they spot someone tossing a lit cigarette butt out a window.
If you are reporting a stompie thrower, having information on the vehicle such as its registration and model, the time and location of the incident, and who in the car threw the stompie will help the emergency services to track the guilty party.
The city will then send a letter of warning to the accused and if they are found guilty, a fine of R1500.
