Phala Phala report: 'Investigate Namibian President Hage Geingo'





Namibian opposition parties and civil society are calling for a Namibian National Assembly Committee to be established to investigate the matter

The alleged mastermind, Imanuwela Davids, appears to have gone to ground

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Namibian media reported that the country's president, Hage Geingob, has been implicated in the Phala Phala robbery saga that occurred on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa'a farm in February 2020. Geingob has come under fire from Namibian opposition parties.

The Section 89 report by the independent panel suggested that Ramaphosa may have breached his power by instructing the South African Police Service to speak to its Namibian counterparts in an attempt to keep the robbery a secret.

It is therefore alleged that both presidents may have abused their power by treating the Phala Phala robbery as a personal matter, argues Petersen.

There has not been an uproar among Namibian opposition parties or civil society after the report was released, she says. The Namibian Presidency has also not provided any clarity.

It has been quite quiet this side this time around. The opposition parties have only commented because they have been reached out to by the media. Shelleygan Petersen, Reporter - The Namibian

The official opposition in Namibia is the Popular Democratic movement led by McHenry Venaani.

We have our opposition leader McHenry Venaani saying this relationship and entanglement between president Ramaphosa and President Geingob is quite interesting and should be investigated. Shelleygan Petersen, Reporter - The Namibian

The Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters responded that President Geingob has immunity against any crimes, she adds, stating that the law needs to be amended in this regard.

It has also been suggested that Namibia set up a National Assembly Committee to investigate the matter.

She confirms that the alleged mastermind Imanuwela Davids has not been arrested and appears to have gone to ground.

He was reportedly spotted in July or August at one of the popular restaurants around here but ever since then we have not heard from him... According to our sources on the ground, he is not in Namibia. Shelleygan Petersen, Reporter - The Namibian

Petersen says the only Namibian charge against Davids was that he illegally crossed the border and entered Namibia.

He was fined for that. He paid his fine. He admitted guilt and he is allowed to come in and out of the country according to immigration laws. Shelleygan Petersen, Reporter - The Namibian