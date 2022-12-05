Cosatu calls on ANC to consider the country when dealing with Phala Phala report





Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Cosatu Deputy Secretary General Solly Phetoe says the ANC must consider the country when dealing with the Phala Phala Report.

He made that call at the 40th anniversary of the National Union of Mine Workers at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Cosatu leader clarifies that their position on the Phala Phala matter is not final as they are still in the process of looking into the report.

I want to confirm that the National Office Panels of COSATU will be meeting today. We are looking into the report and we will issue a formal statement to the public. Solly Phetoe, Deputy General Secretary - COSATU

We've allowed the ANC to deal with the process internally. We allowed that process to be concluded by the ANC. Solly Phetoe, Deputy General Secretary - COSATU

Photoe highlights that after the Phala Phala issue was reported, the rand depreciated sharply.

When the ANC leadership is dealing with this matter they must consider the challenges that we are facing in South Africa. Solly Phetoe, Deputy General Secretary - COSATU

