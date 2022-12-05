DA calls for early elections: 'No good options left for President Ramaphosa'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version? It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits... 8 December 2022 4:11 PM
Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment? The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic? 8 December 2022 1:51 PM
50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime. 8 December 2022 1:44 PM
View all Local
Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens. 8 December 2022 2:10 PM
R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign. 8 December 2022 12:59 PM
The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next? All the news you need to know. 8 December 2022 12:14 PM
View all Politics
Global 4 Day Week pilot results: Healthier employees & revenue up by almost 10% Recent data shows that revenue rose by an average of 38% when compared with same period in previous year. 8 December 2022 12:24 PM
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1. 8 December 2022 11:57 AM
2 million VW Polos has now been built in South Africa The milestone vehicle, a left-hand drive Polo hatchback, rolled off the Kariega production line this week. 8 December 2022 11:20 AM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Tearful Celine Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disorder The internationally beloved singing star posted a video on Twitter explaining her condition. 8 December 2022 2:57 PM
Can you be arrested for not paying your debts? Many of us have heard stories about people being chased by debt collectors, but what are the actual consequences of unpaid debt? 8 December 2022 1:48 PM
'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok Car lovers who want luxury and function have been anticipating the 2023 VW Amarok and may ask if it will live up to expectations. 8 December 2022 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour has a new, shorter route fit for EVERYONE, kids too! There's a new spin on next year's 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour. Every Tom, Dick, and Harriet is invited; no stywe broekie required! 7 December 2022 7:30 AM
View all Sport
This Sunday: Tracey-Lee Oliver shares her musical memories on #AnHourWith Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our CapeTalk playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 8 December 2022 1:18 PM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Harry & Meghan series premieres on Netflix this Thursday More episodes of the series will be included, starting next week. 6 December 2022 9:26 AM
View all Entertainment
German police foil attempt to violently overthrow the government Police in Germany has arrested 50 suspects from a far-right extremist group for its attempt to stage a coup. 8 December 2022 10:19 AM
Time Magazine names Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Person of the Year Person of the Year is awarded to someone who "for better or for worse ... has done the most to influence the events of the year". 8 December 2022 9:40 AM
Taliban carries out first public execution since coming into power The Taliban's attempt to build a positive image for itself after its rise to power in Afghanistan has been short-lived. 8 December 2022 8:22 AM
View all World
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
Single African Air Transport Market to take off, cheaper fares ahead? South Africa is among 35 African countries that have signed up to the SAATM. It's also one of 17 nations ready to set the agreemen... 1 December 2022 6:36 PM
Malawi's Vice President arrested, charged with corruption over govt contracts Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima is accused of accepting money in exchange for awarding government contracts. 26 November 2022 12:41 PM
View all Africa
Stage 6 load shedding is all that stands between us and a total blackout President Ramaphosa has yet to say anything about Eskom plunging the country into stage 6 load shedding. 8 December 2022 8:04 AM
Load shedding will not improve. Get used to living with stage 6 - energy analyst The situation is unlikely to change as the defunct Kusile power station will be out of use for six months. 8 December 2022 7:27 AM
MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 8 December 2022 4:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

DA calls for early elections: 'No good options left for President Ramaphosa'

5 December 2022 9:29 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphopsa
DA Democratic Alliance
Phala Phala

Lester Kiewit talks to John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, about President Ramaphosa’s response to the latest Phala Phala report.

The country is anxiously awaiting the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa – is he staying, or is it time for Uncle Cyril to pack his bags? Lester Kiewit talks to John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, about Ramaphosa’s response to the latest Phala Phala report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Steenhuisen believes that Ramaphosa stepping down would ultimately be in the country's best interest.

… but it does not mean the President does not have a case to answer, and it does not mean the President should not be held accountable by parliament through the Section 89 process that will now unfold...

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance

This process will go to National Assembly on Tuesday, where MPs will be asked to vote on whether or not an impeachment committee should be formed. ANC MPs are expected to vote against the motion.

Despite popular belief, the outcome of Ramaphosa’s fate will not be determined based on this meeting.

… a lot of people think that Tuesday we’re either going to impeach the President or not, but that’s not the case at all… We’re going to go to a committee to determine whether the President’s broken the law, or whether the report stands.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance

Meanwhile, the DA has called for early elections, for the people of South Africa to have their say and to be given the choice of how the leadership of the country should look like.

There are no good options anymore for the President. Given the fact that there are no good options here, surely in a democracy, and when the country is at such a crossroads, the choice should be given to the people of South Africa.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance

The President is in trouble.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance

Scroll up to listen to the full interview




5 December 2022 9:29 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphopsa
DA Democratic Alliance
Phala Phala

More from Politics

A general view of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.

Government communication with public has been disastrous - political analyst

8 December 2022 2:10 PM

With so many crises facing South Africa, from load shedding to Phala Phala, there has been hardly any communication with citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town. © mdmworks/123rf.com

R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance

8 December 2022 12:59 PM

Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© aninkabongerssutherland/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Stage 6 loadshedding; What happens next?

8 December 2022 12:14 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the sixth ANC policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Phala Phala accelerated the ANC's Ramaphosa vacuum crisis

8 December 2022 4:08 AM

A compromised president or a scary alternative - we hold our leaders to a low bar in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: President challenging Phala Phala report in ConCourt

7 December 2022 5:30 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dr Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Gwen Ramokgopa, the fixer

7 December 2022 3:30 PM

In this episode of 'Poltricking with Tshidi Madia', Dr Gwen Ramokgopa talks about Cyril Ramaphosa and Phala Phala, the ANC's money woes, and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa waves as he leaves the ANC NEC meeting at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Section 89 report getting in the way: Hawks + Sarb must come up with evidence'

6 December 2022 7:38 PM

Judge Dennis Davis gives a considered legal opinion on the unfolding Phala Phala saga and the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

We need to imagine a post-ANC future - Songezo Zibi

6 December 2022 4:35 PM

John Perlman chats with Rivona Circles' Chairman, Songezo Zibi about the current state of the country's leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Jagersfontein on Monday, 12 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

President Ramaphosa should be answerable in proportional way - Thuli Madonsela

6 December 2022 2:04 PM

Mandy Weiner interviewed former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Proctor Advocate Thuli Madonsela during an interview on the Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702. Picture: 702.

The Midday Report Express: Former PP Thuli Madonsela questions Section 89 panel

6 December 2022 1:42 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Screengrab from Checkers Sixty60 Christmas campaign on YouTube

Sixty60 Santa suits a great idea, but don't drivers deserve a summer version?

8 December 2022 4:11 PM

It's hot in the South African summer - should the Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers be sweating it out in long-sleeved Santa suits?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 6 December 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the World Science Forum(WSF) aimed at tackling social justice. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Do the charges against Ramaphosa justify impeachment?

8 December 2022 1:51 PM

The Section 89 panel and potential impeachment of our president has dominated our lives lately, but are we in a moral panic?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

50% chance SA could face Stage 8 load shedding - energy expert

8 December 2022 1:44 PM

As South Africa contends with stage 6 power cuts, energy analyst say citizens should brace themselves increased cuts overtime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fizkes/123rf

'Where did the GBV money go?' 14 women's shelters in Western Cape closing down

8 December 2022 1:43 PM

These shelters form part of the Western Cape Women's Shelter Movement and face imminent closure due to lack of funding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Department of Labour and Employment/Facebook

50% of SA businesses are not COIDA compliant. How can this be addressed?

8 December 2022 1:22 PM

It is estimated that 220,000 employees sustain occupational-related injuries or diseases every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town. © mdmworks/123rf.com

R4.9b set aside to help qualifying Capetonians in need of financial assistance

8 December 2022 12:59 PM

Find out if you qualify and how to apply for this indigent benefits and rates relief campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paulvin Webster with Clarence Ford in-studio

Mitchells Plain Tiktokker pens book to raise money for children's shoes

8 December 2022 12:17 PM

Clarence Ford speaks to Paulvin Webster, author and mathematician at Just Pass Maths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station unit goes offline

8 December 2022 11:57 AM

South Africa's power grid could face even more pressure with the upgrade of Koeberg Unit 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© photoman/123rf.com

FoodForward SA launches petition to allow for donation of non-sellable food

8 December 2022 11:44 AM

More than 10 million tons of perfectly good food is dumped each year due to inefficient supply chains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Se Push's 2022 stats for load shedding Photo: ESP/Twitter

Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record

8 December 2022 9:24 AM

The year is already the worst one on record BY FAR.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday

Local

Eskom se Push gives load shedding stats for 2022 - the worst year on record

Local Business

Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday

Sport

EWN Highlights

Saps' Operation Nemo to look into educators sexually abusing child athletes

8 December 2022 5:38 PM

EFF disrupt eThekwini council meeting demanding Mayor Kaunda's resignation

8 December 2022 3:57 PM

WC govt launches fire season readiness campaign amid resource challenges

8 December 2022 3:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA