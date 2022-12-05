DA calls for early elections: 'No good options left for President Ramaphosa'
The country is anxiously awaiting the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa – is he staying, or is it time for Uncle Cyril to pack his bags? Lester Kiewit talks to John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, about Ramaphosa’s response to the latest Phala Phala report.
Steenhuisen believes that Ramaphosa stepping down would ultimately be in the country's best interest.
… but it does not mean the President does not have a case to answer, and it does not mean the President should not be held accountable by parliament through the Section 89 process that will now unfold...John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance
This process will go to National Assembly on Tuesday, where MPs will be asked to vote on whether or not an impeachment committee should be formed. ANC MPs are expected to vote against the motion.
Despite popular belief, the outcome of Ramaphosa’s fate will not be determined based on this meeting.
… a lot of people think that Tuesday we’re either going to impeach the President or not, but that’s not the case at all… We’re going to go to a committee to determine whether the President’s broken the law, or whether the report stands.John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance
Meanwhile, the DA has called for early elections, for the people of South Africa to have their say and to be given the choice of how the leadership of the country should look like.
There are no good options anymore for the President. Given the fact that there are no good options here, surely in a democracy, and when the country is at such a crossroads, the choice should be given to the people of South Africa.John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance
The President is in trouble.John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview
