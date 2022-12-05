Terminate the US Constitution! I am the rightful President! - Donald Trump
Lester Kiewit speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about what is happening in the world around us.
-
Donald Trump wants to bin the US Constitution
-
He claims that there was fraud in the last election which the founding fathers would never support
Former United States president Donald Trump says he wants to get rid of the US Constitution.
Trump still claims there was fraud in the last election, and that the founding fathers would not have wanted that.
He says he was robbed of the last election and he should be the one in the White House.
Terminating the US constitution does tend to get most people's backs up… I am not entirely sure it is a vote winner.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
A White House spokesperson responded by saying you cannot only love America when you win, added Gilchrist.
Listen to the audio above for more.
