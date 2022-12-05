



Bongani Bingwa speaks to Pule Mabe, the national spokesperson for the African National Congress (ANC).

The African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated that its leader Cyril Ramaphosa is going nowhere following the damning Section 89 report.

South Africans are waiting with bated breath as to whether Ramaphosa will be recalled from his position as party president or not.

However, Mabe said that President Ramaphosa is going nowhere as he is not criminally charged over the robbery at Phala Phala farm.

There would not be any ground to ask the president of the ANC to step aside because he has not been criminally charged or indicted in a court of law. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress

It is not my space or my place to say whether the president wants to resign or not. I don’t remember an instance where the president of the ANC has evaded accountability or refused to account to parliament. Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - African National Congress

The party's National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the report from the independent panel.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : ANC optimistic that Ramaphosa is going nowhere amid damning Phala Phala probe